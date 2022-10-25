THE INDELIBLE LEGACY OF EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU WILL LIVE FOREVER- Mambilima MP

Patriotic Front PF Mambilima Constituency MP Hon Jean Chisenga inspects and witnesses the official opening of the Kashiba Mini Hospital in Chief Kashiba’s Chiefdom of Mambilima Constituency in Mwense District of Luapula Province.

The Kashiba Mini Hospital project was initiated by Patriotic Front PF government under the compassionate Stewardship of the 6th Republican President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu as a way of providing easy access to healthcare services to the People Kashiba and Mambilima Constituency as a whole.

The area MP further expressed excitement that the facility is finally open to the members of the public who wish to access healthcare services.

She also pledged to continue to lobby and fight to bring such kind of developmental projects for the people of Mambilima Constituency wherever they reside.

Hon Chisenga further urged the People Kashiba and Mambilima Constituency in its entirety to ensure that they make use of the health facility that has been built and opened for them.

And the Youthful Female MP has since paid a glowing tribute to former President Edgar Lungu for the work he did and initiated for the people of Mambilima adding that his indelible legacy shall live on forever.