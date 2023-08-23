THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE SHOULD NEVER PORTRAY GLARING INEPTITUDEAND INCOMPETENCE IN UNIFORM- Edwin Lifwekelo

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE SHOULD NEVER PORTRAY GLARING INEPTITUDE

AND INCOMPETENCE IN UNIFORM…

Lusaka………23rd August 2023

Silence is golden but does the Political cadre otherwise known as Inspector General of Zambia Police care?

Silence when everyone expects you to say something is a sign of intelligence coupled with great wisdom. Men of wisdom through out ages spoke when it became necessary to speak and only with facts. Anything else is a sign of

foolishness.

In higher offices of public service it is paramount that those occupying those offices rarely speak unless they have something to say and have all the facts on the table otherwise it becomes the routine comments of a glorified political cadre but in Police uniform of Zambia Police Service and openly portraying ineptitude and incompetence of the worst kind.

The recent utterances of the Inspector General of Zambia Police Service over the unfortunate harassment of the Sixth Republican President, Mr.Edgar Lungu, at the Malila Traditional ceremony in Eastern Province must not only be condemned but clearly shows that the methodical and meticulous appointing authority is just a shame and a true reflection of the lack of leadership in the appointing authority.

The former Head of State is supposed to be one of the most protected properties in the nation and must not be subjected to what happened to him at the Traditional ceremony. It reflects badly on the Inspector General and above all, it puts the President of the Republic in a place of shame and humiliation in the sight of right thinking Zambians and foreign leaders and their nationals who are daily watching Zambia.

It is not about Edgar Lungu but about the office of the Sixth President of the Republic of Zambia and for the Inspector General to trivialise the harassment as a “rumour’ and not worthy his attention, is tantamount to trivialising the office he holds and above all belittling the appointing authority as the appointing authority is the President of the Republic of Zambia who is also the Commander In Chief of the Armed forces.

If threats to the life of the sixth President of the Republic does not matter to the Inspector General and his appointing authority where does it leave the ordinary people in Shang’ombo and elsewhere in the Republic?

It is time for the Zambian people to take stock and prepare to look for people who have their interests in their hearts and not on their lips as 2026 fast approaches.

ZAMBIA, YOU DESERVE BETTER!!!

Edwin Lifwekelo

Acting PF Media Director