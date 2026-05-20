THE INTEGRITY OF UPND IN CHONGWE EAST MUST BE PROTECTED



By Lawrence Talala – Youth Advocate Zambia



As a young person and concerned citizen of Chongwe East, I feel compelled to speak out regarding the growing concerns surrounding the adoption process within United Party for National Development in Chongwe East. Recent events have left many ward structures, party members, and ordinary residents shocked and disappointed, particularly following Hon. Sylvia Masebo’s decision to publicly announce what many grassroots members have described as questionable and disputed primary election results on social media. Such actions risk damaging the integrity of the party and creating unnecessary confusion among members who expect transparency and fairness in internal democratic processes.





UPND was built on the sacrifices of ordinary citizens who believed in change, accountability, and democratic leadership. Young people, farmers, marketeers, and community members worked tirelessly to mobilize support for the party because they believed it would represent the voice of the people. It is therefore deeply concerning when internal processes appear to be handled in ways that create suspicion and leave members feeling excluded. Announcing contested results through social media before proper communication from relevant party structures undermines trust and creates an impression that certain individuals are being protected at the expense of party democracy.





Many residents in Chongwe East believe that some individuals surrounding Hon. Sylvia Masebo have chosen to prioritize praise and propaganda instead of telling her the reality on the ground. While social media supporters continue defending political positions, ordinary citizens are dealing with serious economic challenges. In areas such as Chalenga, many families are struggling to survive, with some parents resorting to charcoal burning as a means of income. Youth unemployment continues to rise, and many young people feel abandoned and unheard. Farmers in areas such as Katoba, Manyika, and Kampekete continue to suffer due to poor road networks that make transportation costly and difficult.





These are the issues that require urgent leadership attention. Unfortunately, the current conversation has shifted away from development and toward protecting political positions. This is a dangerous direction for any political party that hopes to maintain public trust. When genuine concerns from citizens and grassroots members are ignored, frustration grows and party unity begins to weaken.





If UPND chooses to ignore the voices of grassroots members and imposes candidates against the wishes of local structures, the party risks losing the Chongwe East seat in future elections. Many frustrated members may choose to support independent candidates, while others may vote for opposition candidates as a form of protest against what they perceive as injustice within the adoption process. Political history has repeatedly shown that when parties ignore their grassroots structures, divisions emerge, and those divisions often lead to electoral losses.





This conversation is not about disrespecting Hon. Sylvia Masebo or dismissing her contributions to national leadership. Her service to Zambia is acknowledged and respected. However, leadership must always remain accountable to the people. No political position belongs to one individual forever, and democracy must allow room for new leadership, fresh ideas, and emerging voices that understand the current struggles of the people.





The people of Chongwe East deserve leadership that listens to their concerns and prioritizes development over political survival. They deserve fairness, transparency, and genuine representation. Most importantly, they deserve a party that protects its integrity by respecting democratic processes and listening to the voices of its grassroots members before it is too late.



The future of Chongwe East must be determined by the people not by manipulation, entitlement, or political convenience.