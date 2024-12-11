THE JUDICIARY HAS CAST A DARK SHADOW ON OUR CONSTITUTIONAL DEMORACY – DR.KALABA
… says today’s ConCourt ruling is extremely sad for Zambia’s long cherished independence of the judiciary.
LUSAKA, TUESDAY, DECEMBER, 10,2024 [SMART EAGLES]
CITIZENS First President Dr. Harry Kalaba says the judiciary and the Constitutional Court in particular, have cast a very dark shadow on the country’s Constitutional democracy, the rule of law and jurisprudence following its decision to bar former President Edgar Lungu from contesting the 2026 and future elections.
Dr. Kalaba wonders how the same Court that ruled four times that President Edgar Lungu was eligible to contest the 2021 and future elections, has taken a very dangerous path and has regrettably backpedaled on its former rulings.
He said today’s ConCourt ruling is extremely sad for Zambia’s long cherished independence of the judiciary .
“I’m aware that all institutions of governance such as the Electoral Commission of Zambia, Registrar of Societies, National Assembly, the Police and indeed the judiciary itself, are working under a very heavy hand of this regime,” Dr. Kalaba said.
Dr. Kalaba adds that time has truly revealed the true colours of the UPND regime as a very repressive, intolerant, vindictive and despotic government who is suffocating these critical institutions of governance for his personal survival.
“Indeed the word of God is true when it says “you shall know them by their fruits.” Without any shadow of doubt, Zambians now know who this Government truly are and in the next 20 months, they have to go. With hindsight, it’s now very clear why Zambians rejected the UPND 5 times. We were not just paying attention. They are a danger to our peace and democracy and should be retired in national interest.
” I would like to encourage all law abiding citizens in the civil service that are being manipulated by this repressive regime to stand their ground and defend the constitution. Hichilema’s time is up! In August 2026, we will reset the nation and correct all the wrongs being perpetuated by this desperate and corrupt regime,” Dr. Kalaba said.
#SmartEagles2024.
How many times must we educate these journalists? It is Mr Kalaba or Dr Causa Kalaba. Causa means he is honoured and didn’t study for the Doctorate. I will also go to Muswamashi university and pay them to give me an honorary doctorate then silly journalists will call me Dr Ngungi. Sounds good doesn’t it?
Actually time has come to cut down the powers of Politicians in oder to stop those who want to manipulate the law to suite their own interests.
It is very unfortunate that the former decision had to be corrected by these courageous Judges now. It should have never happened in the first place. One wonders why the law was deliberately overlooked to suite the aspirations of one political party over other political parties and the nation as a whole.
It is time to strengthen our systems so that our civil servants can protect the national constitution without fear or intimidation nor the lose of their jobs. Their jobs should carry the inherent power and authority to say no to those who want to break the fundamental laws in our land. Even if these orders are given by a sitting Head of State. They should be protected from undue influence for being patriotic.
We salute these brave , honest professional Judges for correcting a Fundamentally flawed judgement rooted in partisan politics.
What this Judgement has also done is confirm to us that if we leave it to politicians alone, it is possible that amongst them one can arise who will not respect our constitution to push a personal agenda which does not benefit the national interest but their own. This is unacceptable and dangerous. What we have been made to go through as a nation is a typical example.We need to ensure that political players obey the constitution and the laws of our land. Besides they work for us and not the other way round.
Finally, it is morally wrong to support a Fundamentally wrong decision and try to hide in the hope that this bad decision wont be revisited. what type of thinking is this. A wrong is wrong period. You can not hang on a deliberate error to protect your self preservation. It is not right at all and all well meaning Zambians know that.
The exposing of the reckless and unprofessional behavior is timely and should be used to deter future offeders.
*offenders..