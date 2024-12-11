THE JUDICIARY HAS CAST A DARK SHADOW ON OUR CONSTITUTIONAL DEMORACY – DR.KALABA



… says today’s ConCourt ruling is extremely sad for Zambia’s long cherished independence of the judiciary.



LUSAKA, TUESDAY, DECEMBER, 10,2024 [SMART EAGLES]



CITIZENS First President Dr. Harry Kalaba says the judiciary and the Constitutional Court in particular, have cast a very dark shadow on the country’s Constitutional democracy, the rule of law and jurisprudence following its decision to bar former President Edgar Lungu from contesting the 2026 and future elections.





Dr. Kalaba wonders how the same Court that ruled four times that President Edgar Lungu was eligible to contest the 2021 and future elections, has taken a very dangerous path and has regrettably backpedaled on its former rulings.





He said today’s ConCourt ruling is extremely sad for Zambia’s long cherished independence of the judiciary .



“I’m aware that all institutions of governance such as the Electoral Commission of Zambia, Registrar of Societies, National Assembly, the Police and indeed the judiciary itself, are working under a very heavy hand of this regime,” Dr. Kalaba said.





Dr. Kalaba adds that time has truly revealed the true colours of the UPND regime as a very repressive, intolerant, vindictive and despotic government who is suffocating these critical institutions of governance for his personal survival.





“Indeed the word of God is true when it says “you shall know them by their fruits.” Without any shadow of doubt, Zambians now know who this Government truly are and in the next 20 months, they have to go. With hindsight, it’s now very clear why Zambians rejected the UPND 5 times. We were not just paying attention. They are a danger to our peace and democracy and should be retired in national interest.



” I would like to encourage all law abiding citizens in the civil service that are being manipulated by this repressive regime to stand their ground and defend the constitution. Hichilema’s time is up! In August 2026, we will reset the nation and correct all the wrongs being perpetuated by this desperate and corrupt regime,” Dr. Kalaba said.



