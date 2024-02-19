The K1.6 million CDF fund during our regime was able to build schools, hospitals, unlike the UPND’s K30 million CDF which is not seen its results- Edgar Lungu

Former President Edgar Lungu has urged the United Party for
National Development (UPND) government not to boast about
creating job opportunities.
Lungu says the UPND are boasting of employing Teachers and
Health workers in the schools and hospitals built by the
Patriotic Front.
” They say we employed Teachers and Health workers in the
schools and hospitals built by us, they should not even boast,”
Lungu said.
He says the UPND have done nothing so far.
Asked on the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) increment,
Lungu said the money just goes in people’s pockets, they don’t
do anything.
” The K1.6 million CDF fund during our regime was able to build
schools, hospitals, we were able to put up infrastructures,
unlike the K30 million CDF which is not seen its results,” he
said.
He says the Members of Parliament (MPs) now only manages to
build the a 1*3 classroom block and the other money is not seen
where it is going.
When I heard HH in Parliament saying we have increased CDF, I
said “bakamifwalika amala yambushi mumukoshi,” ( they will
dress you goat’s intestines round your neck) Lungu said.
Meanwhile, Lungu says the UPND are full of propaganda, they
made sure people believe that PF over borrowed the money when
infact they have borrowed more.
“If we were in charge we would have found a way to settle the
debt. They have borrowed more than we did and no one knows
where they have taken the money,” he said.
However, Lungu says if people wants him to rule again he will
come back to power.
” I just want to help PF not to die, I can’t be sited seeing
the MP taking over PF, but if Zambians wants me back to power,
I will bounce back,” said Lungu.
And speaking on the current appreciation of the Zambian kwacha
against the US dollar, Lungu said he is hoping the UPND did not
steal from the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA).
The Kwacha has continued to register some gains following
interventions from the Central Bank.
On Tuesday 6 February, 2024, the Bank of Zambia injected 50.3
million United States dollars into the market to save the
kwacha from further depreciation.
This man is proving that indeed, his reasoning is in reverse gear!
Actually he raises good points.
A good point, is a good point regardless of who raises it.
That does not mean ECL should replace HH in 2026. We need to find new blood that is not corrupt like HH or ECL. Ba pompwe should retire.
Ati ” I would have found a way of paying the debt”!!! The guy had defaulted was not even in any discussion with the creditors had When I read some of Lungu’s statements I marvel that he must have a very low opinion of Zambians IQ. Then I read a comment like this from IndigoTyrol and I think “perhaps he has an audience that actually take him seriously”!
The Kwacha appreciation will not last. There is nothing to sustain this appreciation. BOZ is pumping in a lot of money for these optics, which wear off in a few weeks.
I would not be surprised if NAPSA has been raided.
And I would not be surprised if UPND have indeed borrowed more money than PF. They are more corrupt than PF. This is not what we voted for.
Lungu always loved talking in vague terms – like a guy me komboni. Even His own MPs have now stopped criticising the increased CDF but are busy putting it to use. In his time some constituencies in opposition strongholds.would either not get it or get it very late.