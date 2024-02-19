The K1.6 million CDF fund during our regime was able to build schools, hospitals, unlike the UPND’s K30 million CDF which is not seen its results- Edgar Lungu

Former President Edgar Lungu has urged the United Party for

National Development (UPND) government not to boast about

creating job opportunities.

Lungu says the UPND are boasting of employing Teachers and

Health workers in the schools and hospitals built by the

Patriotic Front.

” They say we employed Teachers and Health workers in the

schools and hospitals built by us, they should not even boast,”

Lungu said.

He says the UPND have done nothing so far.

Asked on the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) increment,

Lungu said the money just goes in people’s pockets, they don’t

do anything.

” The K1.6 million CDF fund during our regime was able to build

schools, hospitals, we were able to put up infrastructures,

unlike the K30 million CDF which is not seen its results,” he

said.

He says the Members of Parliament (MPs) now only manages to

build the a 1*3 classroom block and the other money is not seen

where it is going.

When I heard HH in Parliament saying we have increased CDF, I

said “bakamifwalika amala yambushi mumukoshi,” ( they will

dress you goat’s intestines round your neck) Lungu said.

Meanwhile, Lungu says the UPND are full of propaganda, they

made sure people believe that PF over borrowed the money when

infact they have borrowed more.

“If we were in charge we would have found a way to settle the

debt. They have borrowed more than we did and no one knows

where they have taken the money,” he said.

However, Lungu says if people wants him to rule again he will

come back to power.

” I just want to help PF not to die, I can’t be sited seeing

the MP taking over PF, but if Zambians wants me back to power,

I will bounce back,” said Lungu.

And speaking on the current appreciation of the Zambian kwacha

against the US dollar, Lungu said he is hoping the UPND did not

steal from the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA).

The Kwacha has continued to register some gains following

interventions from the Central Bank.

On Tuesday 6 February, 2024, the Bank of Zambia injected 50.3

million United States dollars into the market to save the

kwacha from further depreciation.