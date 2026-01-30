THE KASAMA LOSS IS A MIRROR. DIVISION COSTS THE OPPOSITION, UNITY IS THE ONLY WAY FORWARD.





The Kasama result should not surprise anyone who has been paying attention. It is a clear reminder that politics rewards unity, discipline, and strategy, not noise and personal egos.





In Kasama, the opposition walked into the contest divided. Multiple candidates, competing interests, and an obsession with individual relevance instead of collective victory. The result was predictable. Votes were split, energy was scattered, and the ruling party comfortably scooped the seat.





Ironically, this loss may be a blessing in disguise. Sometimes defeat speaks louder than advice. It is good that UPND has taken the seat, because perhaps now the opposition will finally pause and reflect. You cannot win national elections while fighting each other harder than you fight the ruling party.





Politics is not about who is louder on social media or who insists on being a candidate at all costs. It is about strategy, compromise, and sacrifice. When personal ambition is placed above the common goal, everyone loses. The people lose choices. The opposition loses credibility. Democracy becomes weaker.





If the opposition continues on this path of fragmentation, August 2026 will be brutal. Unity is not a slogan. It is a deliberate decision to put country and collective success above individual pride.





Kasama has spoken. The question is whether the opposition is listening.



Simon Mulenga Mwila – Aspiring Mayor of Lusaka.

(Doctoral Candidate, MBA, LLM, LLB, Legal Practitioner, Commissioner for Oaths, Notary Public)