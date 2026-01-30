THE KASAMA LOSS IS A MIRROR. DIVISION COSTS THE OPPOSITION, UNITY IS THE ONLY WAY FORWARD.
The Kasama result should not surprise anyone who has been paying attention. It is a clear reminder that politics rewards unity, discipline, and strategy, not noise and personal egos.
In Kasama, the opposition walked into the contest divided. Multiple candidates, competing interests, and an obsession with individual relevance instead of collective victory. The result was predictable. Votes were split, energy was scattered, and the ruling party comfortably scooped the seat.
Ironically, this loss may be a blessing in disguise. Sometimes defeat speaks louder than advice. It is good that UPND has taken the seat, because perhaps now the opposition will finally pause and reflect. You cannot win national elections while fighting each other harder than you fight the ruling party.
Politics is not about who is louder on social media or who insists on being a candidate at all costs. It is about strategy, compromise, and sacrifice. When personal ambition is placed above the common goal, everyone loses. The people lose choices. The opposition loses credibility. Democracy becomes weaker.
If the opposition continues on this path of fragmentation, August 2026 will be brutal. Unity is not a slogan. It is a deliberate decision to put country and collective success above individual pride.
Kasama has spoken. The question is whether the opposition is listening.
Simon Mulenga Mwila – Aspiring Mayor of Lusaka.
(Doctoral Candidate, MBA, LLM, LLB, Legal Practitioner, Commissioner for Oaths, Notary Public)
Indeed let the Opposition Political Parties know that there’s a word called Unity…it exists.
Perhaps one person am at a loss to understand is Brian Mundubile and his backers Zumani Zimba and Dan Pule.
I have failed to really wrap my head around the decision to expel the Patriotic Front as the Anchor Party of the Tonse Alliance in the midst of two crucial Elections – the Chawama Parliamentary bye Election and the Kasama Mayoral Bye Election.. The Patriotic Front was the Party which had provided the Candidates, the Structures and machinery for the Campaigns for the Bye Elections, and then you expel it ?????!!!!
and still more, the holding of the Tonse Alliance Elections in the heat of the Kasama Mayoral elections campaign , and at night before the Election. Where is the sense in all this??
If there are Politicians I can retire in National Interest, it is Zumani Zimba, Dan Pule and Brian Mundubile. They are not adding any value to the opposition.
Logical as it may be, opposition are likely not to unite because of obvious reasons. However, article 7 (bill 7, no longer a bill) is a sharp arrow at ruling party, legislatively
Even if you unite, without a credible vision to better the lives of citizens, you are cursed to wander in the political wilderness.