The Key Decision Makers In Govt Departments Today Are Either Lozi Or Tonga- Sishuwa Sishuwa

SISHUWA SISHUWA writes
Please learn to be sensitive to the plight of others, especially if you, like me, come from the one half of the country that is dominant in public appointments.
Under Hichilema, the leadership of all three arms of government, the majority in Cabinet, the leadership of the justice system, most of the leadership of security or defence forces, the leadership of the electoral commission, most parastatal boards and public universities, etc are Zambians from one half of the country, mainly from ethnic groups that have typically formed the core of Hichilema’s base. I do not need to assume the burden of providing the names of the appointed occupants of these public offices because they are familiar to any Zambians who follows current affairs.
The individuals appointed to the key diplomatic mission stations such as those in the US, Brazil, UK, China, Canada, and South Africa are all Tongas. If the list of Zambians appointed to the diplomatic service since August 2021 was to be published today, many will be shocked by the predominance of one half of the country. It is largely a reversal of what the situation was under the PF. This is, from all points of view, most unacceptable.
The key decision makers in government departments today are either Lozi or Tonga. They feel so at home whilst at work that even the general language spoken in the corridors of the civil service is now either Lozi or Tonga, unmindful of others from elsewhere around them.
“Until now , never ever have I ever reached a point in my public/ professional life where I had to chose between using my maiden name or my marriage name because the truth is, it matters these days where your name comes from”, one ethnic Bemba told me after reading my post.
Another, this time an ethnic Lozi, wrote:
“Nowadays, I get so embarrassed when I attend government department meetings. Many times, literally, the room is full of Tongas and Lozis”. For context: this person has been helping to build capacity in successive administrations since the early 2000s, so they have seen it all including when Bemba became the language of public service under PF.
Add to this the mainly Tonga and Lozi apologists of Hichilema, including many on social media, who bully, harass, and push to the wall anyone who criticises his leadership or the policies of his administration. Their typical response, like that of the officials they support to a point of worship, is often similar to the one that the PF deployed: ignore the message, attack the messenger!
As I did under the PF and Lungu, I remain opposed to ethnic-regional domination in government because it undermines national unity, cohesion, and development. The reality of today’s Zambia is that there has been a near complete inversion whereby yesterday’s victors have become today’s victims and vice versa. Among other things, this adds to the risk of a vicious cycle whereby each new leader continues this trend and makes it more likely that the next election will be driven by ethnic-regional rather than policy considerations.
In addition to the unpleasant experiences that many Zambians on the receiving end of such vices share with me, I would like to believe that I am qualified to comment on this subject because both my master’s and PhD theses were on ethnic politics in Zambia since independence.
Dokota shuwa shuwa really wanted a job in UPND government. There is no difference between him and Tayali.
Don’t criticise in the hope of any reward.
If the same people are performing, how does it matter which tribe they belong to? Qualifications are blind to tribe. As long as they are Zambians and are performing, it is well.
We are not going back to the days of unqualified cadres getting jobs.
I want this issue to be debated with appropriate sensitivity. Zambia is after all a mere post-colonial state that pretends it’s a nation. The bitter reality is that it is not. Governing a state such as ours should therefore always take on board the nation-building agenda. It’s part of the reason the former coloniser’s language is the official language.
But why did it matter during the gang government and doesn’t matter in the cow republic?.
Are you sure you’re contributing positively to the debate by using such terms as the “gang government ” and “cow republic”? There’s one thing you should bear in mind. Ethnic conflict can be a possibility in Zambia if hot heads are allowed to spread their views. Are you aware that we are a country where government policy has created a country where some languages are disappearing even in their natural habitat? If injustice troubles you, this should trouble you.
Your answer is borrowed from PF cadres. And we simply rubbished it. But now we want to justify NONSENSE all because we’re beneficiaries.
Ba no more Kabwalala, take heed of Dr. Sishuwa’s message. The argument of performance does not hold water because you cannot have performers coming from certain regions only.
The tribal practices of the PF were detestable and if the same is obtaining in the current government, it is equally detestable.
These concerns by Dr. Sishuwa should not be ignored. However, if the people appointed into these positions are truly performing, then I will give them the benefit of doubt. After all how they perform will be obvious to all.
Two or more people chatting in Tonga or Lozi or any local language in office corridors or before the start of an official meeting is no problem to me. It seems Dr Sishuwa disapproves of that too. I would disagree with that.
The trouble is that our politicians are the ones practicing tribalisms and busy dividing the nation.
Hakainde’s appointments are very tribal yes. This was the same problem in PF. This is very wrong. Tonga and Lozi people are being used. What he does not realise is that there will be a huge backlash when another tribe takes over as president. Is this what this man HH wants?
Zambians do not want any tribe above another. We moved with one voice in 2021. And that movement will be seen again in 2026.
You are always negative about upend can you provide solutions not just criticizing…you are just like the devil
The solution is for our politicians to stop tribal divisions via tribal appointments.
UPND and PF are both very tribal parties.
Of course you skipped over the part I also criticised PF. And that is the problem with you praise singers. You think Zambia is all about UPND.
IndigoTyrol the problem is you can’t put wisdom to communicate with a foolish person. They simply won’t understand you. Can you just imagine being insulted for putting up a patriotic statement meant to unite everyone?. These people are unbelievable.
I worked in government from Unip days up to PF period. PF administration or MMD administration did not leave out the Tongas and Lozis on account of tribalism. It was actually was actually the Lozis and Tongas who didn’t want to work with the MMD and the PF government because their “president” was Mr. Hichilema! But under Upnd government non Tongas/Lozis , , , ,
, that is Bembas/Easterners want to work with the Upnd government but the Lozis/Tongas don’t want them any closer, as they say, “it’s now our time to rule, we cannot be ruled by Bembas and Easterners all the time . . . . “! So this is the crunch of the matter. But the extent of TRIBALISM and segregation by Mr. Hichilema and his Upnd government is too much, people have come to a conclusion that “no more a president from that region”! So Mr. Hichilema, through their thinking of being too clever, they may just be shutting the door for any president to come from their region in future!
What we benefit when bembaz and easternaz held key position. I ask as individual from eastern province
Manganga, don’t take it to that level because you will risk something nasty in Zambia and it will not be good for all of us. Just debate the issue with a cool head.
We should take it to possible every level even though it might make people uncomfortable. That is the only way we can correct tribalism. Let people say what they think, as long as it is done respectfully. He is simply sharing his own experiences, so need need to gag him indirectly by dictating the direction he should debate. Nothing should be off the table.
The problem is that somebody might share his experience from a narrow angle. For example, he might have worked in one or two departments and generalised. From my angle, I have worked in government from the 80s and I have experienced , from time to time , localised tribalism ( for example, some ministers in the 80s , 90s etc have been tribal. The PF was by far the most tribal. I retired recently and have seen, from my ministry the arrival the people from Western part. I have to state that it’s not so alarming as stated in this article, or as per comment @Manganga
This tribal talk against HH and the UPND failed and will continue failing for people like this dr sishuwa. Remember prior to August 12 it was being championed by another dr, in this case, Mwine Chisushi and the result of it was 1m-0 votes.
What a rubbish article. U keep rewriting the same tribal talk once evry month. Yo selfish agenda won’t materialise . U ar so evil in yo head…
It’s actually the same rantings from Mmembe
The biggest tribalist is yosef mr sishuwa. U hv a hidden agenda with yo relentless articles on tribalism just like membe. But u ar doing this bcos u ar a very dull man with a big ego. The degrees u hv ar just on paper and not in yo brain. If u hv brains surely u ar suposed to hv leart frm pf that the tribal agenda against hh never worked. Bt u ar blinded by yo ego and u think u can use tribalism to decampaing hh. U ar very dull it won’t work pipo ar at another level beter than yo level of reasoning.
Iwe Sishuwa,why are you always talking about tribalism.List all the appointments the president has made so far in this government and the names.Why do you always hallucinate.You are a disgrace.
Shallow PhD holder. With such qualifications and then you reduce yourself to a level of junkies. Instead of being one of the brain tanks of the country, you decide to belong to the trash/ dustbin.
You are too tribal my brother, the republican president is apponting Zambians who are capable and not tribes. Talk about how we can grow the economy as a nation, not every time you work up it’s HH this, HH that.
So much what? Upnd is just doing only quarter of what PF did, on contrary, they are professional in those offices not illiterate cadres.
I really hate to comment on Tribalism. Yet this is a common vice in our Zambian Society today. We find ourselves in a situation where other tribes have assumed a role of LANDLORD and relegated other sections of Zambian Tribes as TENANTS. Since 1991 when Chiluba took over the Presidency the hegemony of Eastern and Northerners in being highly privileged at almost Embarrassing levels to the National mantra of One Zambia One Nation has became a norm. For avoidance of doubt let’s have an inventory of all government positions in political offices, military, civil service, diplomatic service, parastatals and the Presidency . What you will see is a Nation which has been dorminated by two Regions . Other Regions have been left in the peripheral as mere spectators. For Sishuwa who isn’t resident in Zambia to write such an article only shows he’s a hired gun. It’s time the Nation has a serious and honesty conversation. Sishuwa watched in surprising silence as PF appointed their tribesmen in all key positions. Was it not at ZESCO in 2021 , where almost all key management positions were filled by people from the Northern Corridor to the silence of Sishuwa. What about Diplomatic Service ? How were the appointments skewed? It was mainly Eastern and Northern. Sishuwa must keep quiet if he has nothing to say. Let the Nation sit down and find a working formula. SATA, gave western province promissory notes of King Lewanika University, Mongu Stadium yet he was comfortable to build two Universities in Northern Provinces Zambia must remain United and espouse the core principle of Equality and fairness to all its Citizens.
If the government builds a university in a particular region, it does not mean that students from other parts of the country are ineligible to enrol at such a university. It still remains a national asset. Please check your thinking on this issue.
Check Chiluba’s first cabinet appointment starting from vice president. Please don’t mispresent you arguments. Who was the speaker of national assembly? Who was the DPP? Argue on PF not MMD. MMD balanced the appointments. I challenge you to publish chilubas first cabinet, Mwanawasa and Rupiahs.
Can he publish the list he’s referring to?
Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa your analysis is poor and just mere talk. Historians like you are good at telling the past events and can not apply their knowledge and understanding on the present happenings. If indeed the narrative is coming from an academician person like Dr Shisuwa who has spent most of his time studying theories and using theoretical analysis which are not tested or applied by himself. What do you expect from him a part from talking about textbook read theories of memorising past events.
Dr Sishuwa is behaving like a person who claims to have a PHD or master’s degree in Business Administration yet this person doesn’t have any practical experience of running a business but uses learned theories to talk about business. I challenge you Dr Sishuwa to bring out empirical evidence by showing us statistics which is a simpler thing to do.
You should also take time to talk about recruitment and organisational structures in USAID projects where tribalism and recruitment is based on certain tribes and regional grouping.These projects are headed by people who are talking negatively about the government. These people were and are still inclined to a certain political party even when determining where these projects were to be implemented regionalism and tribe closeness of their associates played a bigger role in determining provinces. Please since you are an academician find out about recruitment and organisational structures in USAID projects if you what assistance of these projects we can provide you some information for you to do deeper analysis.
The leadership in these organisations make fake political analysis which they do secretly without doing any proper PEA but basing their PEA on mere use of speculations which they provide to their sponsors.
My conclusion is that the Minister of Education and his senior officials have a lot of work to do. The education people receive in school and frequently examined on is what teaches them about the country they belong to, their place in it, their rights and obligations, its various communities and their relationships with each other. The aim of such education is of course to build a nation so that in the end it does not matter which part of the country you originate and where you grew up to be whatever you want to be.