THE KK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT BUILT AT $400 MILLION DOLLARS AND WHY NOT AT THE CORRECT COST OF $150 MILLION DOLLARS ?

By Stembridge Sikalundu

I’ve taken time to see whether zambians are very concerned about how their money was being plundered . President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA did mention in his speech in Livingstone how and what he called a banana KK international Airport which was built at a fake cost of $400 million dollars and not at the real cost of $150 million dollars ?. A loan of over $400 million dollars from Israel and the fake cost purchase price of the Gulfstream .

Many zambians may have forgotten that we have in this country 42 old modeled fire tenders that were purchased at a theft cost of $1 million dollars each and insured by ZISC at $250 thousand dollars a very low premium that tells the whole story behind the criminality , PF minister was fired for calling them wheelbarrows . A lot of projects in this country were being commissioned by the former president who pretended not to know that there was stealing involved , no one is there to explain what happened to the Euro bonds by these people saying they will win elections in 2026 when their party members vote for them .

The UPND govt is doing everything in their strength to find money to liquidated these foreign loans which were used in this way by robbing the people of zambia in blue day light . When we see these people being investigated and properties bring siezed , it is from these trails where state money was being syphoned to enrich senior govt officials . It is still a myth that the PF regime did not know who was smuggling MUKULA species , when the commissioner general ZRA was very much available in office , security wings that were used to escort in the night got orders from someone because this country in the last seven years has always had a president in office .The EIA reported very well ,and former ministers took the news diggers journalist to court for exposing the report , we don’t know what the courts have done over this matter .

We can go on and on identifying projects that were completed but money stolen from them , let’s recall that Gold was stolen at the police station in Solwezi , the person who was punished was the officer in charge because of his ethnicity , party officials were involved which caused death among themselves . The Same persons who had a hand to these resources which the UPND govt is working to overcome the artificial challenges created , they are saying UPND has failed , but they defaulted and failed to restructure their own debt , they had no mechanisms in place to repay the debt , today we have advanced to reducing the effects had the debt has been structured giving a breath to the new dawn govt to see investors coming through and primarily unlocking the economy .

They are telling the nation the debt restructuring achievement is nothing to go by things , surely those who understands should be available to explain to the people of zambia , don’t take the ignorance of people in the country for an advantage to advance Political influence to honor criminals because of recieving benefits from them . A lot of people continue being used against the UPND govt , some people like TAYALI have lost the sense of being because there is no agenda left in the mind of thought , masters can not rely on his rhetorical analysis which has no backbone .

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is the first servant in highest office in this country who has every information on how this nation was governed and mismanaged for seven (07) years , we can’t forget when people were telling us that they would become richer thsn president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA , where were they going to get the money if it is not from the projects like the KK international Airport ,each time the head of state mentions something , the president is not complaining but telling us a way money was stolen from the people of zambia . We thank God that zambians did not proceed after 2021 with the empire which was going to mortgage the future of this great country . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY