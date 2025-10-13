THE KK WING  AT MULUNGUSHI CONFETENCE CENTTE IS A NATIONAL ASSET NOT A PF PERSONAL PROJECT

THE KK WING IS A NATIONAL ASSET NOT A PF PERSONAL PROJECT



By Timmy



It has come to our attention that some PF cadres are attempting to mislead the public by claiming that the UPND Government is using infrastructure built by the previous PF administration in particular, the Kenneth Kaunda (KK) Wing at Mulungushi International Conference Centre as though it were a personal PF project.





This is false, misleading, and politically immature. Let’s set the record straight:



1. The KK Wing Was a Gift from the People’s Republic of China





The KK International Conference Centre, valued at US$65 million, was constructed as a grant (gift) from the Government of the People’s Republic of China to the People of Zambia in honour of Zambia’s First Republican President, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda.





This was not PF’s personal project, nor was it financed by PF party resources. It was a bilateral gift between China and Zambia, built to strengthen diplomatic ties and enhance Zambia’s capacity to host major international conferences.





2. National Projects Belong to the People — Not Political Parties



The fact that construction began during the PF administration does not make the facility PF property. It belongs to Zambians, regardless of political affiliation.





UPND, PF, Socialist Party, and every other Zambian political entity and citizen has an equal right to use and benefit from national assets. This is the essence of state continuity. Governments change, but national infrastructure remains property of the Republic of Zambia.





It is, therefore, shocking and frankly childish for some PF members to make noise each time UPND uses a public facility. Does this mean opposition parties shouldn’t hold rallies in stadiums built under other governments? Or that roads built under PF are only for PF cadres only.? Or upnd is out of power what they have built should not be used by new political party which is going to take over? Of course not. Development is for everyone.





3. Understanding the Timeline



Construction started: January 2020 (under PF)



Completion: April 2022



Funding: Grant from the Chinese Government



Supervision: Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development



Commissioned by President Hakainde Hichilema: May 2022 ( under upnd)





UPND’s role has been to ensure completion, proper utilization, and integration of the KK Wing into Zambia’s economic development strategy, especially for tourism and conference hosting.



4. President Hakainde Hichilema’s Message during the commissioning in May 2022 Was About Value for Money





During the commissioning, President Hichilema emphasized that the KK Wing is an example of high-quality, correctly priced, and timely delivered infrastructure setting the standard for future government projects and we thank God that to day it’s been used.



This is not about partisanship but about ensuring that every Kwacha and every grant works for the Zambian people.





PF must understand that national development is not party property. The KK Wing was a gift to Zambia, not to PF. Therefore, UPND and any other Zambian have the full right to use and manage it in the best interest of the nation.





Instead of making unnecessary noise, PF should appreciate that President Hakainde Hichilema is ensuring that the infrastructure they found is being used effectively and efficiently, with accountability and vision.





WAGON MEDIA