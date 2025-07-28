The likelihood of a PF Convention is a pipe-dream that I will not even entertain- KBF

“In my humble view, the likelihood of a PF Convention is a pipe-dream that I will not even entertain.

Let us not pretend and give our friends in the PF FALSE HOPES. This is wrong,” Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF) stated.

“Secondly, LEGALLY speaking the PF Interim President, Hon (Given) Lubinda, can NOT CONTINUE to lead the TONSE ALLIANCE when the substantive VICE CHAIRPERSON, Dr Dan PULE is available and present within jurisdiction.

We all know the circumstances under which Hon. Lubinda was made to act as Chairman of Tonse by late President (Edgar) Lungu. Those circumstances do not



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/lubinda-cant-continue-to-lead-tonse-kbf-the-lie-that-pf-is-tonses-anchor-party-doesnt-exist/