The likelihood of a PF Convention is a pipe-dream that I will not even entertain- KBF

“In my humble view, the likelihood of a PF Convention is a pipe-dream that I will not even entertain.
Let us not pretend and give our friends in the PF FALSE HOPES. This is wrong,” Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF) stated.
“Secondly, LEGALLY speaking the PF Interim President, Hon (Given) Lubinda, can NOT CONTINUE to lead the TONSE ALLIANCE when the substantive VICE CHAIRPERSON, Dr Dan PULE is available and present within jurisdiction.
We all know the circumstances under which Hon. Lubinda was made to act as Chairman of Tonse by late President (Edgar) Lungu. Those circumstances do not
https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/lubinda-cant-continue-to-lead-tonse-kbf-the-lie-that-pf-is-tonses-anchor-party-doesnt-exist/
It could be better to wait for the burial then you sit down and see the way forward.You will fail to understand each other now.The spirit of the late may not be happy.Do a good send off and later attend to the selection of a new leader.And the delay to bury may cost you PF/ TONSE so much as the people are not pleased with this delayed funeral.People of this country have never been subjected to perpetual mourning before.This is strange honestly .
Its a pipeline dream cause the concept of elections and democracy is alien to PF.
They are not a group of people that believe in meritocracy. They hand pick leadership and cronism is how they do things