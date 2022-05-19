The Little Table

By Dickson Jere

President Rupiah Banda was a creature of habits. So, as Head of State, he preferred to stay at a private lodge as opposed to the Presidential Annex at Luangwa House in Chipata. Mama Rulas – a camp site and backpackers facility – was his favorite place even before he was President. The place, situated on old Lundazi road – pass right inside my Ku-Chimpinga Farm – always relaxed him!

In the night, he loved to sneak out of his room unnoticed and join tourists at the bonfire outside for stories under moonlight. After some hours, he would then introduce himself as President of the Republic of Zambia but to the utter denial by the tourists. Twice, his portrait that was hanging on top of the bar, was brought down so that the backpackers can compare the faces in order to prove he was indeed the President. Then ululation would follow and selfies! He even spoke Swedish to some…

The President liked one room at this lodge – room seven (7) to be precise. It had a small table and four chairs. This room was designated – during his presidency – as the Presidential suite! The simple wooden furniture – bed, table and chairs – were made by the owner of the lodge at his backyard. Nothing spectacular!

So, the little dining table and four chairs, was the usual sitting place of the President, which also doubled as his office. He read reports and books on this table and received daily briefs from his staff and security. But most importantly, he held high level meetings with Heads of State and Government on the same table. The one-on-one meetings took place on this tiny table. He met Malawi President Bingu Wa Mutharika, Mozambique President Armando Guebuza, Swaziland King Mswati and South Africa Jacob Zuma on this very table. Then ministers, foreign special envoys and diplomats – all found themselves on this table. Ordinary citizens too!

He also made several decisions on this table. It was the historic room during his Presidency. It was the “RB State House” so to speak!

In the morning, aides and security people hanged around the lawn outside the room. The President would shout “names” one by one.

“Mwauka…” or good morning, he would say, before inviting everyone for breakfast at the adjacent restaurant.

So, on my recent visit to Chipata, I went to see the room.

Everything is still intact including the trademark blue and white tablecloth.

It was a nostalgic feeling.

I told the owners of the lodge – German couple – that I would love to buy this little table and the chairs. It forms part of the history of Zambia in so far as the 4th President is concerned. Every morning, we read and analyzed the daily newspapers together on this table. I was a permanent fixture in that room but especially on this table…I sat in several meetings.

This Table…Oh what sweet memories!

I want this little table.