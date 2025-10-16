THE LUNGU FAMILY TORMENTING EDGAR LUNGU WITH OVER 4 MONTHS BURIAL DELAY- Governance activist

THE LUNGU FAMILY TORMENTING ECL WITH OVER 4 MONTHS BURIAL DELAYS





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Governance activist Wesly Miyanda has appealed to the family of late former president Edgar Lungu to amicably resolve the ongoing legal dispute surrounding his burial, describing the prolonged process as tormenting to the former head of state, whose body has remained in the mortuary for over four months.





Speaking in an interview with Sun FM TV News, Mr. Miyanda said continued appeals against earlier court rulings have negatively affected Zambia’s international image.





He stated that many citizens wish to see the sixth Republican president repatriated and buried with dignity in Zambia.





Mr. Miyanda commended government for its continued engagement with the Lungu family, noting that the UPND administration has demonstrated leadership in its efforts to ensure the late president is laid to rest in a manner befitting his former office.





He urged both parties to reach a resolution without further legal delays, warning that extended court proceedings only deepen national distress.

#SunFmTvNews