THE LUSAKA MAYOR SEAT IS JUST AN ILLUSION OF POWER

Sakala Bwalo Joshua

I just finished watching Mayor Chilando Chitangala on That ZED Podcast (Ep 204), and honestly, it was a wake up call. We need to talk about why our city looks the way it does.

We go to the polls to vote for a Mayor, but the seat we are voting for is essentially “toothless.”

My Key Takeaways:

• The Mayor is blamed for a dirty city, but she doesn’t have the power to hire or fire the people working under her. The staff are appointed by the Central Government, leading to “carderism” instead of professionalism.

• Even though she was independently elected, she still operates under the Ministry of Local Government. If the Minister says “leave the vendors,” the Mayor’s hands are tied. She even name dropped Hon. Garry Nkombo, mentioning they both got in trouble previously just for trying to do their jobs.

• Despite the politics, she has delivered where it counts, council workers are finally being paid on time, revenue collection is up, and she’s secured $10 Million for city projects ( Not from the Zambian Government)

• It doesn’t matter who we put in that seat Independent, Opposition, or Ruling Party as long as the Mayor is not EXECUTIVE, they will always be a puppet to political interference. Lusaka only gets clean if Plot 1 wants it clean.

but after watching this interview, I’m worried. Will the person I want to vote for be able to move a single vendor if the system stays this way? – I would honestly want to read/hear his Manifesto at this point.

We need an Executive Mayor who can actually run the city without asking for permission from “P1” for every decision.