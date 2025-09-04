THE MALANJI HEIST WAS A EDGAR LUNGU DEAL, HOW COULD FREDSON YAMBA SAY NO, BUT HE NEVER BENEFITED ANYTHING, THE MAN IS SUFFERING FOR DOING HIS JOB UNDER PRESSURE- Tayali

JUST IN: MALANJI, YAMBA SENTENCED

THE Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has sentenced former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba to three years imprisonment with hard labour in two counts of failure to follow procedure.




The court has further jailed  former minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji to four years imprisonment with hard labour in seven counts of possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.



The sentences will run concurrently.

