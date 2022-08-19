Armed DEC suspect speaks out!

THE man who pulled out a gun on Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) officers and sent them scampering to safety last Monday has protested his innocence, saying the Commission has been attempting to implicate him.

Allan Muvundo of Lusaka’s Roma township has told #Kalemba that he is neither a criminal nor a drug dealer but an ex-prisoner who was trying to earn an honest living through a taxi business.

The 29-year old explained that his troubles with DEC begun a month ago when he was ambushed by armed men after parking his Vitz at East Park Mall in Lusaka.

Although he was was armed at the time, Muvundo says he took to his feet because he did not want to get involved in a shoot out with the people he thought were criminals but later found out that they were in fact DEC officers.

He said the the DEC officers took his vehicle to the Commission’s headquarters in Lusaka but because he believed they were corrupt, he sent his Lebanese friend who had loaned him the very vehicle to engage them in retrieving it.

Muvundo said although his friend was made to pay the officers K15,000, they did not release the vehicle after which he reported the matter to Kalingalinga Police Station.

The police officers from Kalingalinga Police Station agreed to engage DEC officers and last Monday went with Muvundo to DEC with the objective of retrieving the vehicle.

Muvundo said on arrival at the DEC offices, the Commission’s officers had a private meeting with the police while he waited in another room.

Muvundo said after the meeting, the cops were asked to leave because DEC had a job offer for him, which excited him.

Muvundo said he was, however, shocked when the conversation took a different turn with officers accusing him of selling drugs and handcuffing him.

Muvundo said when his pleas of not implicating an innocent man fell on deaf ears, he pulled out his firearm to save himself from DEC.

It is at this time that he ran out of the DEC headquarters and hiked a vehicle on Government Road.

Muvundo denied opening fire on officers saying he only grabbed a fire arm from a DEC officer who fired at him.

DEC has not commented on the matter while Muvundo remains a free man.

