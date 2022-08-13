THE MARY CHIRWA PORNOOGRAPHIC SCANDAL – The selective application of the law.

By Mbanga, Irvine Ilukui

The statement by ministry of information media director Thabo Kawana that Drug Enforcement Commission director Mary Chirwa will not be fired for allegedly both producing and transmitting a number of obscene videos of herself while inserting a tiny peeled banana in her vagina makes a sad reading and should be condemned by law abiding and respecting citizens .

Firstly, we have laws that govern our nation and the stipulations are clear in regard to various cases; murder, theft and pornography being some of them so Mary Chirwa’s case is a law issue and not a political one which Thabo Kawama has to make statements on.

Secondly, we have had cases before of citizens producing and transmitting obscene materials before and the law has taken its course to our delight; Iris Kaingu, Bobby East and former education minister David Mabumba. As in the case of Iris and Bobby East not being public serving persons the law took it’s course and they were detained then later fined. As for David Mabumba, the public demanded for his arrest and dismissal which former President Edgar Lungu gave heed to.

Thirdly, previous cases of pornography production or distribution have been handled quickly, investigations carried out, concluded with culprits identified and charged.

Lastly, in each of the past cases, the masses have used Christian values as the basis for condemning any sort of obscene production or transmission and have called for the punishment of offenders which in Mabumba’s case was his dismissal.

As one who has been in possession of the videos, I can convincingly attest to them being of the DEC director Mary Chirwa. My questions are these; why has the investigation taken too long and not gotten concluded, why hasn’t the lady in question been identified and arrested if it’s not Ms Chirwa, why has the public been silent over this but are quick to blame anyone who speaks on the issue, why has the church and other moralists gone mute, why did the opposition UPND then demand for the dismissal of David Mabumba for the same case but not fired Mary Chirwa?

Would it be right to say the PF were better moralists than the UPND in regard to pornography cases considering they took heed and fired Mabumba? Would it also be right to say the UPND government is showing us double standards having asked for Mabumba’s sacking yet can not sack Chirwa?

As can be seen from Thabo Kawana’s statement which seems to have the blessing of entire Zambian government’s leadership, it becomes clear that the law is and will selectively be applied depending on how close people are to the echelons of power, in this case UPND.

We seem to be back to the rule of men and not the rule of law just as was under PF, and are setting a bad and inconsistent precedent where the next would be offenders will not be prosecuted.

Mbanga, Irvine Ilukui.

13/08/2022.

United States of America.