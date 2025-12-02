“THE MINISTER HAS NOT FIRED ME” — Cameroon Coach Marc Brys Reacts After FECAFOOT Dismissal

“THE MINISTER HAS NOT FIRED ME” — Marc Brys Reacts After FECAFOOT Dismissal

Just a day after FECAFOOT announced his dismissal, Marc Brys says he hasn’t been fired by the person who hired him



Speaking to VTMNIEUWS, the former Indomitable Lions coach insisted he has not been fired by the Minister, and revealed the toxic environment he says he faced from day one.





“I have other ambitions than always being in a fighting position. It’s too aggressive, too dishonest. I’ve had enough. Too much negativity to work well.”





Brys directly pointed fingers at FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto’o, accusing him of undermining him from the start:



“Eto’o’s goal was always to get me out as soon as possible. From minute one, he insulted me, and I reacted. I was too much competition for him.”.





Despite FECAFOOT terminating his contract, Brys insists he still has a valid mandate:



“Becoming coach of Cameroon was a challenge for me. We’ll see the consequences. My contract runs until September, and the minister hasn’t fired me.”





He added that the chaotic atmosphere surrounding the national team made the job nearly impossible:





“All this drama, pressure, and sabotage can’t be the goal.”



Source: Ade Divine via VTMNIEUWS