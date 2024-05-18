The most successful African players in UEFA Champions League history

In the history of the UEFA Champions League and its predecessor – the European Cup – 27 different African players have tasted glory.

The most recent player from the continent to add to the list of champions was Riyad Mahrez with Manchester City in 2023.

Only two of the 27 Africans who were once champions of Europe became multiple-time winners during their careers. However, in 2024, a player could join them as the most successful in the competition’s history.

The first North African multiple-winner could be crowned in 2024

Achraf Hakimi is already a part of the relatively small list of Africans to have tasted the ultimate European success. He won the UCL with Real Madrid in 2018 and this year he could become the first North African player to become a multiple-time champion.

PSG are expected to reach the final through their tie with Borussia Dortmund in the last four, and from there Hakimi would be able to make history for his country and continent as well as the Parisian club.



Samuel Eto’o currently stands alone as the most successful player in the history of the UCL. He won the competition thrice – with Barcelona in 2006 and 2009 and Inter Milan in 2010.

This means that unless Hakimi helps PSG to glory this year, he will remain the only player from Africa to have lifted the trophy at multiple clubs.

The Cameroonian was incredibly influential in his triumphs with the Spanish club as he scored decisive goals in the finals of 2006 and 2009. He did not play quite the starring role in Inter’s success of 2010 although he did net a couple in the early stages.

Eto’o is ultimately Africa’s only legendary star who can claim to be genuine royalty on European club football’s biggest stage.

Seydou Keita – two-time winner

Seydou Keita offered his country Mali excellent representation in Europe throughout his Barcelona career. His first continental win came in 2009 against Manchester United in Rome where he played alongside Eto’o in what was one of the club’s most significant UCL nights ever.

After his Cameroonian teammate departed, the Malian helped the Catalans to another tournament victory in 2011 where they again got the better of Sir Alex Ferguson’s United team.

The tough-tackling midfielder was vital in both successes for Barcelona. He provided constant breaking of the play amid a team that was mainly focused on flair and creativity.

The African continent has produced UCL winners from all over its lands and this year Hakimi could create a perfect balance of the continent boasting a multiple-time winner in the form of a defender, midfielder and forward.