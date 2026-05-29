THE NEW FRONTLINE: INFORMATION AND NATIONAL SECURITY



Those of us who lived in the UNIP era understood national security as the protection of our borders, our sovereignty, and our people from physical threats. Today, however, a new frontier has emerged. It is invisible, borderless, and travels at the speed of a smartphone. It is the frontier of information.





In the digital age, a single rumour can reach millions before the truth has even left the starting line. A manipulated image, a fabricated statement, or an unverified social media post can create confusion, damage reputations, undermine institutions, and sow unnecessary fear among citizens.





This does not mean that freedom of expression should be restricted. On the contrary, freedom of expression remains one of the pillars of a democratic society, but freedom also carries responsibility. The right to speak must be accompanied by the duty to verify. The right to share information must be accompanied by the wisdom to distinguish fact from speculation.





As Zambians, we must be careful not to become unwitting distributors of misinformation, especially on matters touching national security, public safety, and national stability. A strong Zambia is not built only by soldiers defending its borders. It is also built by Zambians defending the truth.





The challenge before Zambia is therefore not social media itself. Social media is a powerful tool for communication, learning, innovation, and civic participation. The challenge is ensuring that this tool strengthens our democracy rather than weakens public trust in the institutions that hold our nation together.





In this new era, protecting national unity requires more than guarding physical borders. It requires guarding the integrity of information, the credibility of our institutions, and the trust that binds us together as one people and one nation.



May the Almighty bless Zambia.



Saviour Chishimba

President

United Progressive People (UPP)