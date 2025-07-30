Simon Mulenga Mwila writes:

The news that government wants to have access to ECL’s body is worrying.





At a time when the family is grieving, this continued interference is not only unnecessary but it is inhumane.





Former President Edgar Lungu deserves to be mourned and buried with dignity. His family has every right to lay him to rest in peace, without pressure, suspicion, or intimidation from the state.





Zambia has already moved on. There is no national crisis that justifies this level of obsession with a man who is no longer here.





The government must allow the Lungu family to mourn in peace. Let them bury their father, husband, brother, and leader without turning the funeral into a political standoff.