“The only reason you are fighting my husband is because he wants you to stop your drug addiction” – Ned Nwoko’s 5th wife calls out Regina Daniels

Senator Ned Nwoko’s 5th wife has taken to instagram to call out junior wife, Regina Daniels, following the outpouring of the marriage crisis between Ned and Regina.

Recall that in a recent public dispute, the Nollywood actress claimed to have given her co-wife, Laila Charani, money, specifically alleging she was “feeding” Laila in their matrimonial home.

Countering the claim, Laila said she never got money from Regina, adding that both of them should show Nigerians their bank accounts to ‘see who is paying money to their accounts.’

Laila also said the only reason Regina is fighting their husband is because he wants the actress to stop her alleged “drug and alcohol addiction.” According to Laila, Ned has always been clear that he would never accept any wife who drinks, smokes or uses drugs as he completely hates such habits.

Laila also claimed the actress introduced her to drugs six years ago which made her almost lose her marriage to Ned. She claimed Regina introduced her nannies, their workers and her younger sister, Destiny, to drugs. She further stated that’sshe will never trust her daughters around Regina unsupervised because she found out Regina “sleeps with every single girl around her.”

She then advised Regina to seek help immediately, continue with her rehabilitation and leave the other wives out of it.