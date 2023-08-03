THE ONLY SUCESSES HICHILEMA HAS SCORED IS 47 TRIPS IN TWO YEARS – KABIMBA

By Fox Reporter

THE only success President Hakainde Hichilema has scored is 47 international trips he has made in two years since taking over power from former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Economic Front leader Wynter Kabimba has said.

Kabimba says President Hakainde Hichilema has scored success in travelling around the world, and not changing people’s livelihoods.

“HH has done very well in terms of traveling. He is on his 47th trip now to Israel in two years. There he has scored munyamata, asikoling’a apo munyamata. Like people have said, he will only come in to only swear two people and go back somewhere. So really if there is any successes HH has scored in the two years of being in government it is traveling,” Kabimba pointed out.

Kabimba said he worked with late president Michael Sata who hardly travelled, adding that President Hichilema would do better staying home to resolve issues affecting the nation rather than running away in the name of marketing the country.

He wondered what results President Hichilema has brought back home in his 47th trips made in just two years of being in government.

“We are being told now by UPND that the reason he is traveling is because he is marketing this country. He has been marketing this country for two years, tell me which factory have you seen in this country which has been put up out of HH’s traveling?” he asked.

Kabimba says he can’t see results out of President Hichilema’s trips, apart from spending huge sums of money which is a cost on the poor people.

“I can’t see anything myself; I can’t see any results. Unless someone can show me that. We were told on the first Sunday interview of Situmbeko Musokotwane when the UPND got into power and this is what he said,” we are going to invite into Zambia foreign investors that are going to put up factories and those factories will offer employment for our people.” Those were his words paraphrased. Show me one factory which has employed the youths of Zambia in the last two years of HH in power. Show me the marketing HH has done which has changed the livelihood of the Zambian people. The answer is zero,” he said.

Kabimba said most important meeting President Hichilema has attended are just a talk show as they do not have a direct or indirect effect on the people of Zambia.

He said even the African Union (AU) summits are just a talk show as nothing has come out to benefit the people of Zambia.

Kabimba said President Hichilema should be mindful that the people of Zambia voted for him to change their livelihood and not to put foreigners first as the case was under the UPND regime.

He said this when he featured on Hot Seat radio programme on Tuesday.