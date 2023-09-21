THE OPPOSITION ARE A LET DOWN DON’T SAY UPND IS GOING TO USE VAR IN THE 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

In Zambia politicians in the opposition can say anything as long as they think someone is listening somewhere .There has been a lot of time wasting by the opposition without a political roadmap to oppose president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA intellectually , politics of just talking without strategic planning on how to understand what the opposition must do to create checks and balances is always deficient of substance and irreelevant in zambia after PF was removed from office , because opposition political parties have just been followers who were promised by PF leaders that Mr HAKAINDE HICHILEMA was not going to be president of Zambia . The same PF motives have continued to haunt the opposition and those forming new political

parties have fallen prey .

It is very clear now that PF in opposition under MCS mhscriep knew how the party organised itself in opposition untill it formed govt , and if it was going to be MCS in 2021 Mr HAKAINDE HICHILEMA was still going to wait , but because the boat had no ship captain today PF is in opposition with majority leaders that were not there with the party when it was in opposition before , they don’t have the AGENDA in opposition to set the ball rolling in order to challenge the UPND govt , their political game has remained in their own political gallery , they still believe in what they knew , but that did not make them win elections and they are still thinking of a similar message will change the minds of people when they are in opposition , it is all about leadership missing and not filling up positions as the case is in PF today .

It is sad to see some opposition leaders fuel tensions with ZIMBABWE , we don’t want war in Zambia against any nation , what we want is economic emancipation of our country , that will secure many generations after us , if the opposition hate president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA with passion that should not include wishes of seeing this country disturbilised or in flames , zambia is a mother to all of us and we should live to enjoy and love our country as our own , some are talking about a coup plot which is not there just because Mr HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is president of this country , why should people in the opposition fight the presidency using external means , these are desperate manuevers that are associated with hate and deficient of putting the country first and above such hateful intentions . Let’s imagine those calling themselves opposition leaders who want to form govt some day , but are in the frontier of destroying international relations of our great country because Mr HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is president today , what kind of irresponsibility culture is this which is associated to opposition Political leaderships of this country’ s multiparty system ?.

There are a number of things which we must be very particular about , this country has been in the hands of saboteurs , people that have relied on the resources of the country for personal wealth creation , it is very clear that without political power over this country ,their wealth can not be protected , their freedoms to abuse the people of zambia is withdrawn , therefore having the personality of Mr HAKAINDE HICHILEMA in the office of the presidency has created a crack in the cartels that have political inclination to ride over the affairs of the country .

Zambia is a democratic country and electing leaders is done using a fundamental process where any eligible Zambian exercises the franchise to elect their own leaders . If the opposition have failed to reach the bar of the new leadership excellence that is bold and methodical , may be it is time to watch and learn how a country is governed because with time may be another leader can emerge with inspirations gathered from the level of president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA . Another election coming will be danced by the same song and change will take a long time if the opposition remain in the same low waters . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY