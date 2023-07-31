THE OPPOSITION IN ZAMBIA NEED FREE TABLE TUITIONS TO UNDERSTAND THE DIPLOMATIC ENGAGEMENTS PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA IS ATTENDING TO…***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

Any president of the republic of zambia whether it is Mr HAKAINDE HICHILEMA or any other person that is past or indeed those who will be elected in the future will have the same equal privilages and constituitional mandate to travel and engage on behalf of the country and the people of zambia internationally . I find it very absurd to see the opposition frontier in zambia criticising the president for visiting ISRAEL without considering the meticulous posture and representation which president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA seemingly is cultured with that is now worldly adorable . It is not long ago when the past leadership got millions of dollars , a loan which was used to buy the GULF STREAM at a theft cost , and everyone that is vocal now was very quiet when in fact the results of the trip to ISRAEL was meant to plunder resources from the loan which was obtained .

The nation should have the confidence to see president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA visit ISRAEL on a different mission which is opposed to what transpired with the past regime , the difference which president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is doing is in the responsibility which is in the interest of the country and the people of zambia , in my personal capacity I would have loved that president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA meets the instituition leaders who gave the PF govt a loan which they used to buy the GULF STREAM , it is necessary that the country knows the actual loan obtained and how much was stolen in the cost of the purchase of the jet , it may not be the job of president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA to investigate but surely it is information worth getting using this visit and bring with home .

We know that this visit by president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA to ISRAEL can not settle well because of issues which may be of great importance to the country surrounding the corruption allegations , insecurity may cause the shift of goal posts to blame the president’s visit to that nation by politicizing matters for domestic Political mileage . Suppose president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA went to CHINA what would they have said because they are the same people who have been advocating for such a move , similarly that is travelling to another country , let them watch the space and stop being rhetoric and deficient of substance in the new era of this polical landscape . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY