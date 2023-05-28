THE OPPOSITION IS PLEASED WITH USE OF THE PRIESTS TO SPEAK AGAINST THE HEAD OF STATE …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

Democracy on free expressions goes to the church , what are the priests defending themselves from ?, foolish democratic rights return to the pulpits . Why are we seeing only two catigoriese of priests being agitators of a more direct deposit of public political aggression on the head of state ? . If this stand off is not looked at very critically , regionalism is at play and the priests may be sending a very irrational symptomatic approach to create divisions in the country on behalf of the PF party , let’s not forget that divide and rule is what some former politicians believed , some priests may just be tour guides on this game of thrones .

Previously in zambia there used to be a quotation that no one can be president in Zambia if he or she is not catholic or supported by the Catholic church . We have to remind each other that these reasons have prevailed since time in memorial . When the police stormed the community house with teargasses , the priests were silent , but immediately the police went to search ECL’s house a voice came out from the church priests . When president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA escaped an attempted assassination attempt , the church priests were quiet .

We all know that president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is a seventh day Adventist , is it about the religious beliefs that has brought a political stalemate ?. Since 1964 the Catholic church has existed in zambia under many govts , the challenges this country has undergone are not borm of now to be CRITICISED by the church because the president is Mr HAKAINDE HICHILEMA. Zambians are witnesses of the damage the PF party did to this country when the priests watched with smiles while they concentrated to preach the word of God . The creation of unsustainable debt on the country , the priests were rejoicing .

We have not forgotten the most difficult episode of politics under the PF govt , if the Catholic priests are genuinely representing the people of zambia , why didn’t they criticise ECL when he was creating the damage on the country than criticising president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA who promised to implement a damage control program , we all know that it is not a days event to work on the economic recovery , we all have to trust the process .

The people who destroyed the country are celebrating with the priests from what they are doing in the churches against the president , we have a very interesting scenario of political direction , it has become rather difficult to exercise opposition politics in Zambia against a practical president like Mr HAKAINDE HICHILEMA , coming on board using the church is another scheme we have to be very careful with because of using priests from certain specific regions .

Priests are human beings that can use their emotions to express their own political views , but it is important to realise that the same church priests requested to rig elections in order to avoid Mr HAKAINDE HICHILEMA become president of this country , the church took sides to suggest ECL was supposed to retain the presidency , is not obvious that this rage is manifesting because of the bitterness and hate that PF is out of power and order ?. Let’s wait and see how the priests are trying to help PF bounce back . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY