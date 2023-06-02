The Opposition Want President HH To Work And Recover All The Economic Ruins Of The Country Which Started Going Wrong After Independence

THE OPPOSITION WANT PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TO WORK AND RECOVER ALL THE ECONOMIC RUINS OF THE COUNTRY WHICH STARTED GOING WRONG AFTER INDEPENDENCE …***

BY Stembridge Sikalundu

Even when they were destroying this country economically it was step by step , because it was done over a period of many years before , there are factors which have never been corrected that went wrong just after independence , after 59 years the opposition are screaming from their hibernation calling on president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA to resolve the mess so that zambians can approve that he is a better president to them , no no it has never been like that , president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is the 7th republican president of zambia and being that he is not going to perform miracles instantly to please the opposition , zambian people know they have a president now with exceptional personality and ability , the ability and strength has a limit of time to create a process that overtime begins to bear fruit .

We should recall that the zambian kwacha was a better currency than a Pound , the country had abundant resources which were supposed to secure our generations yestarday and today , since then govts have been searching through many road maps to equip and develop this country . One of the worst endeavours was abuse of power , lack of vision , corruption and selfish interests in managing a country .

We engaged a deliberate measure of borrowing expensive loans and plundering the same loans , expecting miracles to repay the loans , this country was on the verge of being mortgaged . Smuggling of natural resources like MUKULA , SUGILITE , EMERALDS , GOLD and other precious minerals was meant to enrich those in power , this is an era of the beasts in the angels suits .

We have just changed govt in 2021 and the PF disdents are calling for a speedy process to recover the economy they destroyed , when we asked them to consider the economy which they were destroying , they asked by ordering zambians to go to church and pray over the economy , those who tried to demonstrate on line in the bushes were followed , and those who did it in public were attacked with matchettes .

Why are they asking president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA to work like a garden tool that has no choice of time and where to be used , this country needs a steady slow process , if PF want to bounce back let them tell us why they borrowed huge loans which they failed to pay , if they can’t answer most of the questions , there agenda of being rhetoric on president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is becoming like mosquito noise coming out in the day when there is nothing to feed on . Leave president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA to work for this country , no one is going to change the narrative that zambia’s 7th president is Mr HAKAINDE HICHILEMA . PF told the nation that whether we voted for president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA in 2015/16 or 2021 they will still be in power , so what do they want from the vote of the zambian people they despised . We showed them that we wanted president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and they should not be the ones to tell us to hate him for there own reasons . ” MULEKENI ABOMBE NINSHITA YAKWE “. God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY