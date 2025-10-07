THE PARTY PRESIDENT OF 3RD LIBERATION MOVEMENT MR ENOCK ROOSEVELT TONGA SAYS HE WILL ENGAGE OVER 50 OPPOSITION PARTIES SO THAT THEY CAN FIELD ONE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE IN 2026





He writes:



Please note that I have started an all inclusive consultative and well-intended process with all the opposition political parties in Zambia, regardless, with a very clear mission to come up with One Consolidated Opposition Political Front and a Single Presidential Candidate for the August 13, 2026 general elections.





I am personally, calling them, one after another.



This process will be concluded in the next 21 days. Please support it.



Please note that the bellow listed political parties are to be engaged as individual entities by myself and the nation will be kept informed.





1. United National Independence Party (UNIP)



2. Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD)



3. ALL Peoples Congress Party (APC)



4. Common Cause for Democracy (CCD)



5. Democratic Party (DP)





6. Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD)



7. Green Party of Zambia (Greens)



8. Merge Zambia Party (MZ)



9. Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD)



10. National Alliance Party (NAP)





11. National Restoration Party (NAREP)



12. New Heritage Party (NHP)



13. New Era Democratic Party (NED)



14. People’s Convention Independence Party



15. People’s Party (Zambia)



16. Social Democratic Party





17. Socialist Party (SP)



18. United Liberal Party (ULP)



19. The Zambia We Want (ZWW)



20. Zambia Republican Party (ZRP)



21. Citizens first (CF)



22. Zambia Must Prosper(ZMP)





23. Zambia Wake Up Party (ZAWAPA)



24. United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ)



25. Zambia United for Sustainable Development (ZUSD)



26. Munthu Party



27. Christian Democratic Party (CDP)



28. United for Better Zambia (UBZ)



29. Chachacha





30. Revolutionary Communist Party (RCP)



31. All Peoples Congress (APC)



32. Zambia Direct Democracy Movement (ZDDM)



33. Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP)



34. Economic and Equity Party (EEP)



35. Zambia We Want party (ZWW)





36. Democratic Assembly (DA)



37. Patriotic Front (PF)



38. Adedo-Zamucano



39. Economic Front (EF)



40. Leadership Movement (LM)



41. People’s Alliance for Change (PAC)



42. Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)



43. National Democratic Congress (NDC)



44. New Congress Party (NCP)





45. United Front for a Strong Foundation (UFSF)



46. Movement 4 Change and Equity Party (M4CE)



47. Movement for Good Governance.



48. FFF



49. Party for National Unity and Progress (PNUP)



50. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)



51. Golden Party



52. 3RD-Liberation Movement (3RD-LM)





It’s all in good faith and intentions, please, if you can in anyway possible support the process to its full and successful conclusion.



Share the press release; and those who may have or wish to submit the contact numbers for the political parties listed above may do so through the numbers provided below.





Please, if any political party has been left out on the lift above, don’t assume, feel or conclude that it’s deliberate; for we need each other like never before for the sake of Zambia – so please, submit your party name to the numbers provided for inclusion.



My immediate call to leaders and their political parties listed above, is that, “please open up your good doors for me to have a word with you as a leader of; and your political party for the betterment and great good of Zambia.”



I come in peace – more importantly, for the interest of Zambia; and nothing else. Please be available for my descent and genuine call anytime soon.



Together, let’s do it for mankind.



For any form of support to facilitate smooth execution of this mammoth undertaking; and for any form of submissions or clarity, please contact the numbers provided below.





+260976368203



+260960973440



Please, trust the process and let us all believe in ourselves and do it for Zambia.



Yours in national service,



Enock Roosevelt Tonga ERT,

President,

3RD-Liberation Movement (3RD-LM).