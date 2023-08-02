The Pending Demolition Of 236 Stalls By Govt Is Heartless And Reckless- Saboi Imboela

THE PENDING DEMOLITION OF 236 STALLS BY GOVERNMENT IS HEARTLESS AND RECKLESS

01/08/2023

It is with deep concern and dismay that I address the recent decision by the Lusaka City Council, under the directive of the UPND Government, to demolish 236 Mobile Money Booths, stands, and stalls around COMESA Market. This exercise, scheduled for the 4th of August 2023, threatens to plunge many of our fellow citizens into a state of despair, leading to increased unemployment, crime, and hunger in our communities.

While we acknowledge the importance of maintaining order and adhering to the rule of law, the approach taken by the government in handling this matter is unacceptable. The livelihoods of hundreds of families are at stake, and we cannot turn a blind eye to the potential consequences that this reckless decision may bring upon our society.

We, in the National Democratic Congress, NDC, firmly believe that there are more credible and compassionate solutions to address the challenges surrounding the informal structures at Comesa Market. Instead of resorting to demolitions that will only exacerbate the hardships faced by many, we propose a multifaceted approach that involves collaboration between the government, market traders, and relevant stakeholders.

Firstly, the UPND Government should engage in a meaningful dialogue with the affected traders to understand their needs and concerns. By listening to their grievances, we can find mutually beneficial solutions that do not involve the destruction of their means of livelihood.

Secondly, the government should consider regularizing the operations of the mobile money booths, stands, and stalls, thereby bringing them under the purview of the law. This can be achieved by setting up a transparent and efficient registration process that ensures compliance with market regulations while safeguarding the interests of both the traders and the public.

Moreover, the government must prioritize job creation and support the growth of small businesses. By investing in skills development programs, access to credit facilities, and market expansion opportunities, we can foster an environment where entrepreneurship thrives and unemployment reduces significantly.

Additionally, efforts should be made to enhance security measures around Comesa Market to combat crime effectively. Collaborating with law enforcement agencies and empowering community policing initiatives can create a safer environment for traders and customers alike. Cleanliness, water and sanitation should also be prioritised. As Zambians, we now equate trading to a dirty environment due to failure of the Council to clean up these trading places.

Lastly, it is crucial that the government implements social safety nets to support those who may be adversely affected during this transition. Establishing a temporary relief program to assist displaced traders and their families can alleviate the immediate hardships they may face.

In conclusion, we stand united in condemning the demolition of 236 Mobile Money Booths, stands, and stalls around Comesa Market. We call upon the UPND Government to reconsider this decision and embrace a more empathetic and credible solution that upholds the dignity and well-being of our citizens. Let us work together to build a Zambia where prosperity and compassion go hand in hand.

Issued by;

Saboi Imboela

President- NDC