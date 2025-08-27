THE PEOPLE’S ALLIANCE FOR CHANGE TO CONVENE NATIONAL CONVENTION ON THURSDAY, 4TH SEPTEMBER 2025





In the course of recent months, the People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) has undertaken a solemn and far-reaching engagement with patriotic citizens and fellow opposition parties. These consultations have been guided not by expediency, but by principle-by a steadfast determination to chart a course worthy of Zambia’s enduring promise.





This has been no ordinary undertaking. It has required of us a rigorous self-examination, a reawakening of purpose, and a recommitment to the ideals that first called us to public service. We have not sought comfort, nor popularity, but truth-and the greater good of our Republic.





Zambia stands today at a moment of profound consequence. The erosion of public trust, the weakening of our institutions, and the quiet despair felt by many demand not platitudes, but action. They call for leadership that is sober in judgment, resolute in character, and unwavering in its devotion to the rule of law and the dignity of every citizen.





To our members and supporters, whose patience and loyalty have sustained us through this crucible of reflection, we offer our deepest gratitude. Your faith has been our compass, your courage our strength.





True to its name, the People’s Alliance for Change has never been a mere political entity. It is a movement born of conviction, forged in the aspirations of ordinary Zambians, and anchored in the belief that national renewal must begin with integrity, unity, and an unrelenting focus on the people.





While we remain open to opposition collaboration, we shall not barter principle for convenience. Any alliance must be built not on fleeting interests, but on shared values, mutual respect, and an unshakable commitment to placing the people above politics.





In pursuit of this vision, PAC has conducted nationwide consultations with community leaders, civil society, and political stakeholders. These engagements have culminated in a decision of great importance: the convening of our second National Convention.





On the 4th of September 2025, the People’s Alliance for Change shall gather to ratify key resolutions and renew our leadership mandate as we prepare to contest the August 2026 general elections. This convention shall not merely mark a procedural milestone-it shall herald a new chapter in our national story.





To every Zambian who believes in the power of unity, the necessity of accountability, and the promise of genuine transformation-we extend an invitation. Walk with us. Stand with us. Build with us.

For in the hands of the People, through the strength of our Alliance with the citizenry, lies the power to shape enduring Change-for a Zambia that shall rise, steadfast and renewed.





Issued by:



Andyford Mayele Banda

President

People’s Alliance for Change (PAC)



In the photo is madam Dolika Banda, just for illustration purposes. We did not say anything