By Dr. Mwelwa

“The PF Massive Infrastructure Development: The Hidden Mystery”

Once upon a time in a land called Zambia, there was a government that had big dreams. They wanted to build grandiose infrastructure projects that would make the world’s jaw drop. So they went to the bank, borrowed a ton of money, and set out on their mission to create a masterpiece.

The result? A magnificent mansion that boasted all the latest fancy gadgets and futuristic technology. It was the talk of the town, the envy of nations far and wide. People marveled at its beauty and the success that it represented. But little did they know the hidden mystery that lay beneath its shimmering facade.

You see, this marvelous mansion came at a hefty price – a burden that would burden the family for generations to come. The family’s income was now shackled to the weight of loan repayments, stretching far beyond their retirement years. They had a beautiful house, but at what cost? They struggled to afford basic necessities like food, clothes, and even medical bills. Their dreams of providing a good education for their children faded away as they grappled with the financial strain.

And just like that family, Zambia found itself in a similar predicament. Under the PF government, the country borrowed and borrowed until it reached a point where more than 40% of the national income was funneled into debt repayment. Talk about biting off more than you can chew! This is why we’re now talking about debt restructuring, because our debt is set to outlive even those who made the decisions to borrow in the first place.

But let’s not get too gloomy, my friends. Patience is key when it comes to reaping the fruits of our labor. I remember back in the day, planting mango trees in the village and eagerly waiting for them to bear juicy fruits. It took years for those trees to mature, long after I had left the village behind. And now, as we face the worst economy in recent times, we must remember that it didn’t happen overnight. It’s a result of choices made in the past, decisions made by the UPND.

Now, I don’t want to point fingers or lay blame. That’s not what this is about. It’s about recognizing our mistakes, taking responsibility, and seeking forgiveness. We all make errors, but it’s how we learn from them and strive for a better future that really counts.

Just like those mango trees, it will take time for the consequences of our actions to unfold. But as long as we reflect, hold ourselves accountable, and have the courage to rectify our mistakes, there’s hope for a brighter tomorrow. Our biggest crime would be failing to acknowledge the wrongs of the past. Some of these wrongs may not amount to criminal offenses, but they are certainly moral wrongs – a grave injury to the unborn generation of Zambians.

So let us not be afraid to address the hidden mysteries and challenge the status quo. Only then can we truly pave the way for a future that is not shackled by the mistakes of the past. Let’s learn from the tale of the magnificent mansion, and ensure that our pursuit of grandeur does not come at the expense of our people’s well-being.