THE PF PARTY MEMBERS THAT ARE CALLING FOR THE RETURN OF ECL ARE BEHAVING LIKE THEY HAVE FORGOTTEN HOW BAD THEIR LEADERS GOVERNED THIS COUNTRY …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

Zambians can not and will never forget how PF leaders and their members governed this country after 2015 , they are pretending to be very innocent and humble when you see them appealing to the people of zambia when they are in opposition , they think zambians lIved in heaven during the reigns of ECL because of their members enjoying at the time .

It is sad to see ECL personally ignoring the trends of his leadership style in this country which haunted many people ,I personally followed how ECL reacted when zambians were being gassed with instruments of power on his shoulders , I recall how his ministers could not be investigated unless he authorised to do so , when you look at ECL today he appears not to have been president and unaware of how his appointees looted state resources , ECL addressed the people of zambia to join the PF party if they wanted to enjoy the benefits of this country , this is not too long ago to forget.

This country under ECL was a homeless to many zambians because of the divide and rule syndrome , when PF carders were killing members of the opposition , destroying properties , making people homeless ECL never said any single word to stop his followers from behaving like bandits , they are now telling him to contest elections because they have no wings , tell us when the bandits became angels ?. How much debt did ECL accrue which he left it unsustainable for the country requiring so much efforts to restructure which he failed himself , we can tell how many future generations are going to feel the affects , we can’t forget that his govt defaulted . The questionable properties which most of ECL’s appointees which are associated with proceeds of crimes against the state . ECL has a lot of bad reminders in the minds of many citizens in this country whose hearts are broken and still on the mending process .

What are the reasons which ECL is thinking

can make him president in Zambia again ? , someone must show the clips which his violent carders got into big buses at Intercity terminal laden with matchettes to attack citizens during by elections or any political activity which included funerals of the opposition then , and in whose interests will the zambians sink low to suggest the criminals that harassed zambians can have space in Zambia again to brutalise peaceful zambians because of ECL that was in power , ECL can not dominate in this country with the same force which awoke zambians up to change govt in 2021 .

If PF members have been to church to ask God for forgiveness ,they should not have thought zambians have forgibrutalise already in less than two years , the removal of the street vendors and the high cost of living can not be the reason to bring back the torn shoes which are not useful now because they have never been at all .

The PF are asking for development in two years from the UPND govt , they are the least to speak a word in this country because they deserve nothing from the people of zambia , but no one is marginalising them , they are beneficiaries to many policy benefits in this country since UPND forming govt , we don’t need to talk about what the UPND has done so far because most decisions are unprecedented in the history of this country ,we may be seen to fight worse comparisons , zambia has retained it’s dignity in the first place , we are proud to be called zambians and peacefully united we are under the UPND govt because we all have equal opportunities and citizenry freedoms , we earned our freedoms which are freely exercised by citizens including PF members who denied us. ECL may be a white angel to PF members but certainly a black one to the majority zambians that have every different bad story to tell about the ECL era which haunted the many . God bless mother Zambia.

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY