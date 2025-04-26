The President is not legally obligated to declare assets-Musa Mwenye

Former Anti-Corruption Commission Chairperson MUSA MWENYE says the President is not legally obligated to declare assets.



Mr MWENYE says the current legislation does not require the sitting President to disclose personal assets.



He said this during his presentation of “Asset Declaration in Zambia: A Tool for Prudent Financial Management,” at the 2025 Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) annual conference.



Mr. MWENYE also clarified that under existing laws, a President is neither obligated to declare assets nor to undergo a lifestyle audit while in office.



He said according to him, the only requirement to declare assets arises at the nomination stage before elections.



Mr. MWENYE stressed that implementing clear legal guidelines would strengthen accountability and promote transparency in public service, furthering the fight against corruption.



-ZNBC