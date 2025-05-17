The president of the American Federation of Musicians fires a pummeling barrage at Donald Trump in retaliation for his unhinged attacks on  Taylor Swift

The president of the American Federation of Musicians fires a pummeling barrage at Donald Trump in retaliation for his unhinged attacks on industry superstars Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen.





The music world is uniting in force against MAGA…



“The American Federation of Musicians will not remain silent as two of our members – Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift – are singled out and personally attacked by the President of the United States,” stated Tino Gagliardi, the president of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada.





The AFM/AFofM is a widely respected labor union with nearly 66,000 members.



“Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift are not just brilliant musicians, they are role models and inspirations to millions of people in the United States and across the world,” Gagliardi continued.





“Whether it’s Born in the USA or the Eras Tour, their music is timeless, impactful, and has deep cultural meaning. Musicians have the right to freedom of expression, and we stand in solidarity with all our members,” he concluded.





Gagliardi’s bold defense of the stars in question came after Trump lashed out on Truth Social.



“Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?'” wrote the so-called president.





As Variety points out, Taylor Swift has never been more popular. In December, she concluded the highest grossing tour in history, raking in some $2 billion in grosses.





Trump’s attack on Springsteen was lengthier, precipitated by the singer’s anti-Trump remarks at a concert in England.



“I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States,” Trump wrote.





“Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country,” he went on.





“If I wasn’t elected, it would have been GONE by now! Sleepy Joe didn’t have a clue as to what he was doing, but Springsteen is ‘dumb as a rock,’ and couldn’t see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)?” he continued.





“This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just ‘standard fare.’ Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!” he concluded.





The Truth Social meltdown occurred after Springsteen kicked off his hotly anticipated “Land of Hopes & Dreams” tour across Europe with a bombastic Trump takedown in Manchester.





“In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration,” the singer told the crowd.





“Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!” he continued.



Later in the show, Springsteen circled back—



“The last check on power after the checks and balances of government have failed are the people, you and me,” he said.





“It’s in the union of people around a common set of values now that’s all that stands between a democracy and authoritarianism. At the end of the day, all we’ve got is each other.”



“There’s some very weird, strange, and dangerous sh*t going on out there right now. In America they are persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent. This is happening now,” said Springsteen.





“In America, the richest men are taking satisfaction in abandoning the world’s poorest children to sickness and death,” he continued.



“In my country, they’re taking sadistic pleasure in the pain they inflict on loyal American workers. They’re rolling back historic civil rights legislation that has led to a more just and plural society,” Springsteen went on.





“They are abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators against those struggling for their freedom,” he said. “They are defunding American universities that won’t bow down to their ideological demands. They are removing residents off American streets and without due process of law, are deporting them to foreign detention centers and prisons. This is all happening now.”





“A majority of our elected representatives have failed to protect the American people from the abuses of an unfit president and a rogue government,” he continued. “They have no concern or idea for what it means to be deeply American.”





“The America l’ve sung to you about for 50 years is real, and, regardless of its faults, is a great country with a great people,” he said. “So we’ll survive this moment. Now, I have hope, because I believe in the truth of what the great American writer James Baldwin said. He said, ‘In this world there isn’t as much humanity as one would like, but there’s enough.’ Let’s pray.”