THE QUESTION OF COSTS IN THE LUNGU BURIAL CASE: A COMPARATIVE REFLECTION





The recent ruling of the Gauteng High Court in the matter of the late President Edgar Lungu’s burial has generated considerable debate, not merely on the substantive outcome but on the ancillary question of costs. By directing the Lungu family to bear costs, the court raised broader concerns about fairness, precedent, and the treatment of public interest litigation in constitutional democracies.





PUBLIC INTEREST AND THE PRINCIPLE OF COSTS



In most common-law systems, the principle that “costs follow the event” is well established. The losing party ordinarily pays. However, when a case is deemed to serve public interest — especially when it raises constitutional, governance, or human dignity issues — courts often depart from this principle. The rationale is that litigants who bring such matters perform a civic duty in clarifying the law for the benefit of society. To punish them with costs risks chilling future efforts to hold institutions accountable.





SOUTH AFRICAN PRECEDENT



South Africa itself has a long history of acknowledging the special status of public interest litigation. The landmark Biowatch Trust v Registrar, Genetic Resources (2009) case firmly established that in constitutional matters, successful government respondents should ordinarily not be awarded costs against losing public-interest litigants.

The Constitutional Court held that penalizing such litigants undermines the enforcement of rights and discourages civic engagement in democratic oversight. Against this backdrop, the Gauteng High Court’s insistence on costs in the Lungu case appears inconsistent with the spirit of its own jurisprudence.





ZAMBIA’S PRACTICE



In Zambia, courts have similarly exercised caution in awarding costs in cases of public significance. For example, in disputes concerning presidential eligibility, parliamentary petitions, and constitutional interpretation, judges have occasionally opted for each party to bear its own costs, acknowledging that such litigation serves a wider democratic purpose. Had the High Court adopted this approach in the Lungu matter, it would have demonstrated sensitivity to the symbolic importance of the case, without compromising the government’s legal victory.





KENYA AND REGIONAL PRACTICE



Kenya’s courts, particularly under the 2010 Constitution, have embraced the principle of promoting access to justice by limiting punitive costs. The Supreme Court of Kenya, in electoral disputes, has often noted that costs should not be wielded as a weapon to discourage legitimate petitioners. The East African Court of Justice, likewise, has emphasized that in public interest or treaty-based cases, costs should be carefully balanced to avoid discouraging regional accountability.





THE SYMBOLIC WEIGHT IN THE LUNGU CASE



Imposing costs on the Lungu family carries both symbolic and practical consequences. Symbolically, it appears to stigmatize the family’s attempt to exercise what they perceived as a right to determine burial arrangements. Practically, it places a financial burden on the estate of a deceased head of state, at a time when national reconciliation and dignity should take precedence.





CONCLUSION



The Gauteng High Court acted within its discretion. Yet, in doing so, it overlooked a broader jurisprudential trajectory that recognizes the unique role of public interest litigation in strengthening democracy. Comparative practice in South Africa, Zambia, Kenya, and the region underscores the need for courts to avoid chilling access to justice.





Justice is not only about legal correctness; it is also about fostering trust that the judiciary acts with fairness, balance, and compassion. In this case, while the substantive ruling may have resolved the burial dispute, the decision on costs risks eroding public confidence in the impartiality and sensitivity of the bench.