THE REAL OPPOSITION IS YOU,  THE PEOPLE- Dr Fred M’membe

THE REAL OPPOSITION IS YOU, THE PEOPLE
The real opposition in the August 2026 election is not a political party. The real opposition is you, the Zambian people.
You who buy mealie meal at an expensive price despite promises that they will lower it to K50; You who are struggling in this difficult economy; You who cannot afford to take your child to the hospitals or buy medicines; You who have watched your business collapse. You are the opposition.
Your suffering is the opposition. Your demand for change is the opposition.
The people always make the real change. Join the People’s Pact for real revolutionary change.
Dr Fred M’membe President of the Socialist Party and People’s Pact 2026.
Dont use “the people” to fight the non sense you perpetuate.
We didnt bankrupt the Post or Zambian Airways. We let our leaders know what plauges us. Our leaders are working towards our needs. They dont need detractors like you who sinuate that the President is sick. The President needs to work from State House as we know the institution of the Presidency is working. While HH is the Head of State. He doesnt run government the manner you run down the institutions you headed. So stop dragging us into your petty rethoric that is not productive