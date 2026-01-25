THE REAL OPPOSITION IS YOU,  THE PEOPLE- Dr Fred M’membe

THE REAL OPPOSITION IS YOU, THE PEOPLE



The real opposition in the August 2026 election is not a political party. The real opposition is you, the Zambian people.





You who buy mealie meal at an expensive price despite promises that they will lower it to K50; You who are struggling in this difficult economy; You who cannot afford to take your child to the hospitals or buy medicines; You who have watched your business collapse. You are the opposition.





Your suffering is the opposition. Your demand for change is the opposition.





The people always make the real change. Join the People’s Pact for real revolutionary change.





Dr Fred M’membe President of the Socialist Party and People’s Pact 2026.