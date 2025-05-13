The Real Reasons for Fuel Price Reduction and marginal appreciation of the local currency – debunking the rhetoric

By Kennedy K. Mambwe(KBN TV)

Recently there has been a lot of speculation as to what has triggered the marginal appreciation of the local currency and a slight reduction in fuel prices. Some have attributed the slight downward fuel adjustment to the Tazama pipeline open access regime while others have linked the marginal Kwacha gain to increased copper production.

On face value, both arguments sound intelligent, but when you probe further, you will realise that none of the above reasons could pass a credibility test. As a matter of fact, the marginal reduction in fuel prices has nothing to do with the open access, but the fast-changing dynamics in the global trade order where the dollar has weakened and crude prices have significantly dropped.

Whilst it is true that the open access of Tazama pipeline may have reduced transportation cost of diesel to some extent, the key variables in determining petroleum products pricing is the exchange rate and the international crude prices.

Quick desk research will show you that as at February, 2025, Brent crude oil was fetching $83 per barrel compared to $65.62 per barrel as at 12th May, 2025, giving a major saving of $18 per barrel.

Now, $18 savings per barrel seems insignificant until you realise that Zambia’s monthly average demand for crude petroleum products is 30 million liters.

Simple arithmetic of multiplying $18 by 30 million liters gives us a staggering $540million in monthly savings. I have used $18 saving as a proxy for finished products to arrive at the $540m which is a reasonable approximation.

With that reduction in Brent crude oil prices on the international market, it would be insane for any authority anywhere in the world not to reduce the pump price for the benefit of end users. This is pretty much what has triggered the reduction in Zambia’s pump price of petroleum products, it’s nothing to do with the Tazama pipeline open access.

Having established the facts above, it follows therefore that the Kwacha is bound to make some marginal bullish gains against major convertible currencies for the following reasons:

1. There is an instant $540million reduction in demand of the dollar on the forex market

2. The global Trump effect that has weakened the performance of the dollar on the international market, leading to appreciation of the local currency as a reverse effect

3. Bank of Zambia forex support on the market – BOZ intervention in the market could lead to the appreciation of the Kwacha

4. Cooling off period for the agriculture inputs importation – as long as we are not importing agriculture inputs like now which is off peak, there is less demand for the dollar

5. Higher exchange rates – the higher the exchange rate, the fewer the participants on the forex market. Higher exchange rate inhibits SMEs and individual traders from importing as they cannot afford and consequently reduces dollar demand from this sector

6. There is a rumoured 20 percent increase in the copper production. I call it rumoured because we haven’t been given absolute numbers. The question we should be asking on this point is, if it’s the increase in copper production, has it led to the increase in our export volumes and can we sustain those export volumes to give stability to the local currency? If the answer is no, then the celebrated marginal gains won’t be sustainable in the long run.