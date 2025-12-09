THE REASONS WHY SOMETIMES YOUNG LEADERS CANNOT BE GIVEN AN OPPORTUNITY TO GOVERN,THE CASE OF BINWELL MPUNDU





By James Sakala



Young leadership is vital for national renewal, yet it becomes a political liability when individuals who claim to represent the youth behave in ways that undermine credibility, maturity, and national respect.





A genuine leader is expected to rise above personal emotions by upholding dignity, exercising restraint, demonstrating emotional intelligence, and showing respect even when confronted with opposing views or uncomfortable truths.





Binwel Mpundu’s persistent use of insults and demeaning statements has exposed a serious deficit in leadership maturity and has shown that his political posture is driven more by theatrics than by principles.





His repeated suspensions in the National Assembly are not symbols of bravery or political courage but evidence of a reckless pattern of conduct that weakens parliamentary integrity and embarrasses the very constituents he claims to represent.





Political leadership requires humility, discipline, integrity, empathy, and the ability to debate issues constructively without dragging national institutions into unnecessary drama or cheap populism.





His remarks to the University of Zambia students yesterday illustrated the political immaturity that often prevents certain young leaders from being entrusted with national responsibilities.





Instead of engaging students with facts, policy alternatives, and visionary ideas, he chose to demean them with language that falls far below what the nation expects from people calling themselves political leaders.





His statement that “UNZA students are busy shouting ‘KWENYU’ but they are sleeping mumafi” was not only childish but a clear demonstration of political irresponsibility and contempt for young people seeking solutions.





Students have every right to appreciate President Hakainde Hichilema for restoring the meal allowance, because the decision directly addressed a critical burden that had been unfairly placed on learners for years.





Under President Hichilema’s leadership, the student loan facility has increased by 80 percent and expanded to nearly all public universities, proving that the government is committed to widening access to higher education.





The administration has continued constructing and completing hostels that were abandoned since 2017, showing a level of political will that was absent in previous leadership cycles.





President Hichilema further scrapped the student registration fee, demonstrating that his government is dismantling barriers that once stood between young people and educational opportunities.





Despite all these tangible and measurable achievements, Binwel Mpundu, who has not delivered even the simplest development such as repairing a single water tap at UNZA, has positioned himself as an armchair critic who insults the same students he has failed to support.





His hunger for political relevance seems to overshadow the responsibility and seriousness required of national leaders, leaving him to rely on insults, sensationalism, and attention-seeking behaviour instead of substance and solutions.





If he genuinely wishes to be taken seriously in Zambia’s political arena, he must learn that leadership is grounded in respect, maturity, accountability, and service rather than childish outbursts, personal attacks, and political desperation.





Only when young leaders embrace humility, policy-driven thinking, and a sincere commitment to national development will they earn the trust needed to lead this country with integrity and honour.