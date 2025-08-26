The Rejection  was stage managed by my political enemies within the ruling party and the opposition- Kwacha MP Charles Mulenga

KWACHA Member of Parliament Charles Mulenga has dismissed the jeering he faced during President Hakainde Hichilema’s church visit in Kitwe, claiming the incident was stage-managed by political rivals within and outside the United Party for National Development (UPND).







Mr Mulenga endured an awkward moment on Sunday in full view of the head of state when congregants at the United Church of Zambia Kwacha East congregation sarcastically denied knowing him as he was introduced during the service.





“That whole process was stage managed, it was well planned and calculated by my enemies,” Mr Mulenga has revealed, “you know in every political party, especially the positions that we hold, we have enemies. Almost in every constituency you go, we are being fought left, right and centre. Kwacha is not an exception,”





He said when he appeared on SUNFM that both ruling party officials seeking his seat and members of the opposition were behind the disruption.





“Already investigations have been carried out and it has been proved beyond reasonable doubt that we had some elements that were paid off and they quickly rushed to the church as early as 07:00 hours, taking seats that were made for real church members,” he said. “In a nutshell, it all goes to show that it was pre-arranged, some people were paid to go and behave in the manner that they behaved.”





Mr Mulenga defended his record, pointing to development projects in his constituency and questioning the logic of those who shouted that they did not know him.





“From the same people that were saying we don’t know him, those are the same people who voted for me to be where I am as an MP,” he argued. “How do they say they don’t know me then who voted for me?”





The Kwacha MP added that he is happy that President Hichilema cannot be swayed by a stage-managed incident.





“I am happy that we have a head of state who is a very intelligent man and I am sure he saw between the lines what was there…not that I was rejected, it was something that was pre-managed,” he said.



Declaring confidence about his political future, Mr Mulenga said he is ready to re-contest the seat in 2026 insisting, that he has not lost popularity.





“I am popular, and I will be popular in 2026. I was popular even before I was elected,” he said.



(Mwebantu, Tuesday, 26th August, 2025)