The renowned gospel artist Kings Mumbi Malembe endorses President Hakainde Hichilema for the 2026 General elections.

🔥 DRAMATIC DEFECTION AS PF LOYALIST KINGS MALEMBE HAILS HH IN EMOTIONAL KITWE SCENE





In a charged and emotional political moment, longtime Patriotic Front (PF) loyalist Kings Malembe Malembe officially crossed over to the United Party for National Development (UPND), declaring unwavering support for President Hakainde Hichilema.





Speaking during the high-energy event in Kitwe, Malembe did not hold back, passionately praising the Head of State:



“President HH is the best president so far!” he proclaimed to a roaring crowd.





In a deeply personal endorsement, he attributed improved livelihoods within his own family to the current administration.





“My wife and my sisters started working after UPND formed government. Those who say President HH is divisive are lying. He must win again and continue leading for another five years,” Malembe declared.





The moment reached a dramatic peak when Malembe, visibly overwhelmed, repeatedly referred to President Hichilema as his “father,” exclaiming:





“He is my daddy now!”



Amid chants and thunderous approval from thousands of supporters—echoing slogans of “Salt Sana! Salt Sana!”—Malembe pushed forward, demanding to greet and embrace the President in a symbolic show of loyalty, sealing one of the most striking political defections witnessed at the gathering.