OPINION | The Root of South Africa’s Crisis Lies in the Zuma Legacy



Everything emerging from the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee and the Madlanga Commission points to one undeniable truth — many of South Africa’s current challenges can be traced back to the state capture era under former President Jacob Zuma.





Today, Zuma faces ongoing arms deal corruption charges, while his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla stands trial for alleged incitement during the 2021 unrest. Zuma reportedly still owes the State Attorney around R30 million, including funds that could have benefited vulnerable South Africans, such as VBS pensioners.





Meanwhile, the Gupta family, central figures in the state capture scandal, continue to evade accountability for the billions looted during Zuma’s administration.





Had it not been for the resistance of leaders like Mcebisi Jonas and Pravin Gordhan, South Africa’s national reserves — valued at over $70 billion — could have been drained entirely. Despite being vilified, Gordhan’s integrity helped protect the country’s financial stability during one of its darkest political periods.





South Africans must confront this history honestly if we are to rebuild a state rooted in accountability, integrity, and justice.