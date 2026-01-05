The rumours of Hichilema’s health have been all over social media since last week…I Just Asked a Questions- Sishuwa Sihuwa

I JUST ASKED A QUESTION – SISHUWA SISHUWA

Why have you made it your occupation to distort or misrepresent nearly everything I say? Let me give you an example: If reports emerge and persist that Laura Miti is a barren woman and I ask you to confirm or deny this, I am not making a statement about your capacity to conceive. I am simply asking a question. You can choose to ignore my question or address it.

In the same vein, I asked the government of Zambia to confirm or deny reports that the President is unwell and that he was flown out of the country to seek medical attention.

I did not make a statement. I simply asked questions. And to be clear, it is not in your or anyone’s place to decide what questions I choose to ask. The government or the president had the freedom to ignore or address my questions.

The rumours of Hichilema’s health have been all over social media since last week. They intensified a day or two ago after his media team posted a supposedly latest picture that turned out to be from 2023.

As a citizen, I got concerned about the rumours surrounding the health of the president and asked him or the government to address them.

Based on the latest pictures posted on the president’s social media pages this evening, it appears that he is in Zambia and in good health. I am glad this is the case and that he has responded to my questions.

I would like to end by saying that Hichilema is your president as much as he is mine. We employed him to perform specific public duties and have the right to know his health because it has profound consequences on the health of our country.