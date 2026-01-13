“The Same Warrant is on My Head” – Regina Daniels Allegedly Targeted by Ned Nwoko Over Missing $40,000





Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has publicly accused her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, of orchestrating the arrest of her family members following allegations of theft.





The Theft Allegation



Speaking during a live interview with media personality Daddy Freeze, the actress revealed that her brother, Sammy, and a close family friend were arrested on the senator’s instructions. She explained that Nwoko has accused her family of stealing a substantial sum from his residence a claim she vehemently denies.





She stated:



“No, it’s confirmed, it’s true, and it is Ned, and I’ve confirmed it, it is Ned. There’s a warrant on everybody. The same warrant is on my head. He’s saying that we stole 40,000 dollars from his house, whereas he doesn’t even keep money in the house.”





Intimidation Tactics



Regina insists that the allegations are fabricated and serve as a tool to intimidate her following her departure from the marriage in October 2025, which she attributed to domestic violence.

She recounted a tense situation where bystanders had to intervene to prevent a second arrest attempt on her brother, noting that the indiscriminate issuance of warrants has left her entire family living in fear.