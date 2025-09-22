The Shocking Rise of Illegal Gold Mining Under the UPND Government: Who is Behind It?





By Extractive Industry Watchdog



Illegal gold mining is spiraling out of control under the current UPND administration, with senior cadres and government officials implicated in this illegal activity. This crisis is stripping Zambia of its precious resources and leaving local communities in disarray, while those responsible operate with impunity.





Key individuals such as Bright Katoka and his associate Kolala are at the center of these illegal mining operations. Shockingly, they claim to have been sent by President Hakainde Hichilema himself to mine gold illegally and fund the 2026 election campaigns. If true, this is a direct affront to the principles of good governance, accountability, and transparency.





Katoka and Kolala, backed by officials like Kabuswe, run their illegal operations in Rufunsa, Mumbwa, Lundazi, Lumezi, Kasempa, Mpika, and now Chitambo. In Mpika’s Kanyelele area, they are extracting over 4kg of gold daily with the full protection of state police officers—individuals meant to uphold the law, not aid its violation. Reports indicate that law enforcement officers are being paid off to turn a blind eye, effectively sanctioning these illegal activities.





This situation raises troubling questions about governance and accountability. How can the same officers entrusted with safeguarding our nation’s laws be complicit in guarding illegal mining activities? Why are individuals like Katoka and Kolala operating freely across the country without any consequences? If these allegations about the President’s involvement are false, why has the government remained silent and failed to act decisively?





The consequences of this rot are devastating. Local communities are being robbed of the economic benefits they should derive from these natural resources, and the environment is being destroyed without any accountability. Public trust in institutions is being eroded by the blatant abuse of power.





We cannot stand by while our nation’s wealth is plundered for personal and political gain. The people of Zambia demand answers and action. An independent investigation must uncover the truth behind these claims. All culprits, from senior government officials to complicit police officers, must be held accountable. Our natural wealth belongs to all Zambians, not a few corrupt individuals.





Zambia’s future depends on our ability to expose this rot and demand accountability from those in power. We must not allow illegal gold mining to become a tool for political campaigns at the expense of our country’s prosperity and the rule of law.



#StopIllegalMining #ExposeTheRot #AccountabilityNow #ZambiaDeservesBetter