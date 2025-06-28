THE SIGHT OF A GRIEVING WIDOW IN COURT HAS PIERCED ME – Bishop Dr. Nelly Chikwanda

THE SIGHT OF A GRIEVING WIDOW IN COURT HAS PIERCED ME





By Bishop Dr. Nelly Chikwanda



It’s becoming increasingly difficult to stay silent in light of what is unfolding in our nation. As citizens and believers, we are called to support the government of the day and to pray for those in authority. That mandate remains. But even within that, there are moments when we must pause, reflect, and ask: Isn’t there a better way?





To see a widow, still dressed in mourning, standing in court before her husband is even buried is deeply unsettling. The state, which should be a source of comfort and strength in her moment of grief, appears instead to be opposing her. Is this the best we can do? Is this the tone we want to set as a nation during such a sensitive time?





This family is mourning. They have lost a husband, a father, a leader, a pillar. The entire nation has also experienced a loss. We should be walking together, not apart. We should be finding ways to support each other, not adding further pain to an already heavy burden.





As someone who not only understands Scripture but has personally walked through the valley of widowhood, the sight of a grieving widow and her children in court has pierced me in a way that words can barely express. It is a pain that lingers and raises the simple, honest question: Isn’t there a better way to handle this?





Surely, there is a more compassionate path. A path that shows empathy, one that upholds justice without wounding the brokenhearted. A path that reflects who we are as a people and who we aspire to be.





May those in leadership find that path. May wisdom, kindness, and unity prevail over legal procedures and political positions. For the sake of the grieving, and for the soul of this nation, we ask again: Isn’t there a better way?



CREDIT: Church Newspaper Zambia