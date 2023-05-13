Oh My God!

THE SIX BABY SISTERS WHO LIVED UNDER THE BRIDGE

FEB 19th 2016,17:20HRS,stuck in traffic as I was coming from Chisamba,I decided to use a lesser congested road(the road that comes from Matebeto and goes underneath Great East road’s bridge near ZESCO)..I was so much taken by the Song I love the most “GOD IS FAITHFUL “by Mercy Chinwo(Nigerian singer),then I heard a tender knock on my passenger’s window, it was a Beautiful young girl dressed in rags and seemed like she had not showered in a very long time…I wound down the window,the smell wasn’t pleasant..then this young girl asked for something to eat and not money as many other street kids do..she said “please uncle,nipepa ko vakudya nabafana baanga” (am asking for food so that I share with my baby sisters) as she pointed where some young girls sat..I honestly told her that I didn’t v any food,but it was at that point that I saw her eyes become teary.

My heart thumped, and I immediately parked so that I could see her other sisters n hear their story.. The sight of her baby sisters made me sob like a baby..they looked like they had not eaten for weeks…The older sister told me that they had not eaten for the past 5 days apart from one bun some lady gave them before I got there which they had just shared…she told me how a month ago then,realizing that they would die from hunger,she got her sisters and said alittle prayer,asking God to at least get them to Lusaka where they would find a place where they would get some food.Just after the prayer,this strong willed and brave girl and her sisters headed for the train station in anticipation of a free ride to Lusaka..Surely,they got onto a train bound for Lusaka from Ndola seeking for food and shelter.. The train Masters helped them way through to Lusaka,These kids had just been thrown out by their Aunt who felt it was much of a burden to take in all 6 just Orphaned kids as she told them that the older one <mercy]should find a job by the market in masaiti…



As mercy and her sisters got off the train when they were told that,now that was Lusaka train station,they felt God had just deserted them and left them alone as they didn’t know where to start from..The next few days,they managed to stay at the station but their comfort was cut short as they were chased by the security there who mistook them for Lusaka street kids.They resorted to go stay under Zesco Flyover bridge(Great east road)..Poor and innocent Children had just been thrown to the dogs..This was not what Mercy had envisioned..

It was tough on the Street of Lusaka..Even those that have cars don’t just stop for those asking for arms..Mercy had cried many times to God asking Him “why us God,why Us that are defenseless,]and also asking Him to kindly find food for them and a place to Live as her youngest baby sister was just 3 years..A FAMILY OF 6 GIRLS She had to protect ,fetch food for…I couldn’t wait for her to finish telling me all the encounters they had faced since they got to Lusaka..Though they all looked scared, I asked them to come with me,without much choice,Mercy convinced her sisters to jump into my car..we drove to Social warfare hoping I would find at least someone despite being after hours..sadly there was none .

so I went to the nearest police to alert them about where these innocent souls would spend their night til the following day when I would do the legal process of adoption..We thereafter went to our house where my wife warmly received them .they asked for food even before bathing..My other naughty and inquisitive son asked why I had brought in very dirty kids.I called all my 4 biological children and told them,these kids u see like this,they also at some point lived a comfortable life like u but now,they don’t v anyone ever coming for them..surprisingly they all went and hugged them and told them they could live with us and share toys with them..

Allow me to end here by saying” IT IS AT THAT POINT THAT YOU THINK GOD HAS ABONDONED YOU,THAT HE OPENS DOORS OF BLESSINGS!!!

Look at how God has changed the lives of MERCY and her siblings…Mercy is now in Grade 10 from grade 5 when we got her and so are her sisters in different grades too..GOD OF ABRAHAM,MOSES IS SURELY A MERCYFUL AND GRACIOUS GOD…MAY YOU ALL FIND MERCY AND PEACE IN THIS SAME GOD who changed these kids’s lives….LETS ALL LEARN TO CHANGE EVEN ONE LIFE…THEIR STORIES ARE SO DISHEARTENING.. Now they have a place they call HOME as they live with many other kids who have a similar story that we adopted too…they are 32 now.

May the God of ABRAHAM,MOSES,JOSEPH be with you all…I pray for your children that they shall not be the next ones experiencing such a sad……Below is the transformation of these Beautiful Kids..To many am UNCLE. T but to them am their only Dad they now have.