THE SOARING PRICES OF MEALIE MEAL IN ZAMBIA : A CONSEQUENCE OF FLAWED POLICIES- Edwin Lifwekelo

THE SOARING PRICES OF MEALIE MEAL IN ZAMBIA : A CONSEQUENCE OF FLAWED POLICIES

Lusaka…..at Soweto Market..

30th September 2023

It is not wise to introduce crude policies in the running of the affairs of the nation and then when those policies backfire to decide, in the presence of the whole world, you put the blame on outside forces who have had nothing to do with what you brought down upon yourselves.

In 2 years, Zambia has experienced a significant Critical issue that affects the daily lives of its citizens: The skyrocketing prices of mealie meal, a staple food that holds a critical place in the nation’s diet. This has raised concerns among all stakeholders such as the Church,political parties and the entire nation.

The primary reason for the soaring prices of mealie meal in Zambia is the introduction of untried policies in the running of the national economy by the government. Policies related to agriculture, trade, and subsidies as implemented have resulted in an unprecedented rise in the mealie meal prices on the market. The poorly conceived policies have disrupted the production, distribution, and pricing of mealie meal and consequently burdening the citizens with high cost of living while their incomes are below poverty datum line.

The unchecked removal of restrictions on the export of maize, a key ingredient in mealie meal production, has also stifled the supply chain in the domestic market. You cannot export everything you have including stocks from the reserves and expect a stable and reliable supply chain. Lack of due diligence research on introduction of free for all export of maize has compounded the challenges the nation faces in the distribution and marketing of maize.

As if this is not enough the deliberate confusion in the farmers’ support programmes as a result of FISP removal as the means of subsidising the peasant farmers as main producers of maize has compounded the market place as the farmers now need more financial resources to produce the same quantity of maize required in the market place.

On the other end, Zambia’s agricultural sector, including maize production, has not received adequate investment and modernization. This lack of investment has resulted in lower yields and increased production costs, impacting the availability and affordability of mealie meal. Insufficient resources allocated to farming communities and outdated agricultural practices have further contributed to the rising prices of mealie meal.

While heavy investment in the mechanised farming industry may hold the hope for future mass production of the staple food, unresearched frequent changes in government policies, coupled with uncertain economic conditions, have discouraged investment in the agricultural sector. Such unpredictability disrupts long-term planning and affects the overall production and pricing of mealie meal.

The government must reassess its approach to agriculture, trade, and subsidies, ensuring that policies are effectively executed to support local farmers, encourage investment, and enable a secure affordable mealie meal for its citizens. Addressing these policy challenges will be crucial in alleviating the strain on consumers and fostering a more sustainable and secure food market within the nation.

Edwin Lifwekelo

Acting PF Media Director