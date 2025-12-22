The Story of Pamela Gondwe, a Banker and Writer, Who Stole Hundreds of Thousands of USD and Disappeared Without Trace





“No tyres screeching, no blaring of sirens and no panicked shoppers scattering across aisles,”. When one hears of bank heists, thoughts immediately shift to armed bandits, masked and ready to shoot any person between them and the money they are after Pamela Gondwe worked as a vault custodian at Barclays Bank Longacres in 2019.





She disappeared with $400,000, K250,000,22,000 Euros, and 1,200 British Pounds.





Her present location is still a mystery.



