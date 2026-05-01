The Strait of Hormuz blockade just produced its first real result.



Tehran has dropped its demand that the U.S. lift the Strait of Hormuz blockade before ceasefire talks can begin.

That was the hardest precondition on the table. Now it’s gone.



Iran is also offering to put its nuclear program on the table in exchange for sanctions relief, and is signaling it’s ready to return to negotiations in Pakistan as early as next week.

After months of deadlock, this is the first real sign that a deal is possible.



Source: Wall Street Journal