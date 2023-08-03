The Summoning Of PF Chitambo MP Hon Remember Chanda Mutale By Police To Their Headquarters Is Absurd- Edwin Lifwekelo

THE SUMMONING OF MCC.HON REMEMBER CHANDA MUTALE BY POLICE TO THEIR HEADQUARTERS IS ABSURD- EDWIN LIFWEKELO

03rd, August 2023. Lusaka

We have noted with grave concern the not only false but also alarming articles being circulated by UPND through out their social media platforms aimed at maligning our Member of Parliament for Chitambo Constituency Hon MCC Remember Chanda Mutale which has subsequently led to him being summoned to appear at force headquarters tomorrow.

It is an absolute absurdity for the UPND to continue to propel activities that are aimed at causing by elections in areas that we as the Patriotic Front have members of parliament using the police and other law enforcement agencies to pin things like murder on them.

We are appalled by the fact that the Zambia police would allow themselves to be used in such not only dangerous but also undemocratic schemes that have potential to plunge the country into total chaos.

We as a party are alive to the fact that UPND and zambia police undertook a trip to Chitambo where they went to exhume a body of deceased person named Mwitumwa who they now claim was killed at the instruction of Hon Mutale during a recent by election, all of which is utterly false and unfounded.

Hon Remember Chanda Mutale just like any other of our Members of Parliament is a law abiding citizen who is well aware of his rights and privileges as a citizen of zambia and will not abuse them for whatever reason.

The exhumation of a the body of the said deceased Mwitumwa by UPND cadres with authorized persons in the absence of the PF party as the people being accused only shows how shallow and desperate they are in trying to create unwanted by-elections in our strongholds.

We are aware that the first report recorded by police when the said Mwitumwa died indicated that he was shot but apparently after exhumation new reports have been recorded that suggest he was beaten to death.

We challenge the police to distance itself from this ugly innuendo being propelled by the UPND government against our member of parliament for Chitambo constituency.

To this effect the Police have taken and absurd step to summon the Hon Member of Parliament to their Headquarters in Lusaka for questioning over the same matter.

Lastly, we just want to vehemently warn the UPND and it’s leaders in government against investing in these cheap mediocre campaigns of short chaining our Members of Parliament.

Issued by ….

Edwin Lifwekelo

Acting Media Director, Patriotic Front HQ

Lusaka Zambia