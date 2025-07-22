The surgery which was expected to last 2 to 3 hour went to 6 hours with 4 openings- Chilufya Tayali

IMWE BUKENI BWANGU, I TELL YOU WHAT HAPPENED IN SURGERY, THOUGH I WAS PUT TO SLEEP ( SEDATED)

The one thing you should do in such bad situations is to be positive, smile at everybody and at yourself, but most of all, keep your mind active.

Move your body as far as you can.

Thanks to social media, I can read your comments and other updates, which is keeping my mind active.

Typing this article is great because my mind is being activated and my body is doing something too, so I am good.

When I told you the appendix had ruptured due to appendicitis going to peritonitis, some naysayers were busy trying to argue with facts before me and the doctors.

Doctors were not dreaming; they had facts from various tests and scans done. But some frustrated individuals were like, “Nah, it can’t be peritonitis; you don’t even know what that is. If it is that, you can’t even be typing this nonsense here.”

But that’s me; I am a fighter, always positive and pushing my way.

The surgery, which was expected to last 2 to 3 hours, went to 6 hours with 4 openings. The 3 openings are smaller, but I have the bigger one, which was used to clean because there was pus spread inside there.

I now feel comfortable, though I am still not being given food in case I have to undergo another operation as a consequence of yesterday’s.

My brothers and sisters, don’t judge people by your standards or your situations. We are different, I am not you, and God has His own way of doing things.

Yes, the situation was dire, and many people are wondering how I survived it, going through pain with a smile, humor, and patience.

Miracles do happen through your prayers, and I am grateful for your prayers.

I will talk to you when you have woken up.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!